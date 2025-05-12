Pakistan Warns Of Possible Indian Military Strike Along Loc

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, has warned that an Indian military strike along the Line of Control (LoC) could occur at any moment.

In a press conference on Monday, May 5, Asif stated,“Reports indicate that India could launch an attack along the LoC at any time. Pakistan is ready to respond appropriately to such an action.”

Asif also called on Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to establish an international commission to investigate the recent attack in Pahalgam, which, he believes, could uncover the truth behind India's claims. He accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to jeopardize regional peace for political gain, warning that such actions might push the region to the brink of a nuclear war.

In addition, the Defense Minister linked the recent surge in terrorism in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions to groups based in Afghanistan, allegedly supported by India. He emphasized that these developments point to a broader pattern of destabilization orchestrated by India, further complicating the already volatile situation in the region.

The rising tensions between India and Pakistan have raised concerns about regional stability, with experts warning that any military conflict could have catastrophic consequences. Diplomatic efforts are needed to de-escalate the situation and prevent further violence.

As calls for investigations into cross-border attacks intensify, the international community must play a more active role in facilitating dialogue and ensuring peace in the region. Both nations should prioritize negotiations to avoid an all-out conflict that could have dire humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram