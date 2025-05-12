China To Invest $50 Million In Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Afghanistan

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the interim administrtaion has announced a major investment in the country's automotive sector. A Chinese investor plans to invest $50 million to establish a vehicle manufacturing plant in Afghanistan.

The project will be executed by the Chinese company Dongfeng Adi Motors. Representatives from the company presented the plan to Mullah Ahmadullah Zahir, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, on Monday, May 5th. The project is set to be completed over three and a half years, in four phases.

Dongfeng Adi Motors representatives revealed that the factory will not only produce high-performance cars, but also trucks and ambulances. With an investment of $50 million, the company aims to produce 2,000 vehicles per year, creating job opportunities for 500 to 700 people in Afghanistan.

Mullah Ahmadullah Zahir emphasized full support for the project, assuring that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will provide all necessary facilities for the successful implementation of the plan. This support includes infrastructure development, legal facilitation, and the removal of any barriers to investment.

The factory project represents a significant step towards boosting Afghanistan's domestic automotive industry. By encouraging foreign investment and creating jobs, it aims to contribute to the country's economic recovery.

