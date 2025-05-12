Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis Databook 2025-2030 | Analysis Of 54 Existing And 13 Upcoming Data Center Facilities Across 7+ Locations In Hong Kong

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hong Kong Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.04%.

A mix of regional and international firms defines the Hong Kong data center market. Local investments in the Hong Kong data center market are driven by regional operators, such as SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), AirTrunk, NTT DATA, BDx Data Centers, Digital Realty, Equinix, DayOne (GDS Services), Global Switch, Goodman, iTech Tower Data Centre Services, Vantage Data Centers, Telehouse, and others.

In addition, the Hong Kong data center market has seen several new players emerge over the past few years. Notable entrants include ESR, TPG Angelo Gordon, and Mapletree.

Several data center operators are planning significant investments across the Hong Kong data center market. For example, SUNeVision Holdings currently holds the top spot with an operational data center core & shell power capacity of 150 MW.

The Hong Kong data center market has the presence of all the major global cloud providers including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Alibaba, Huawei, and Tencent Cloud. The presence of all these cloud operators in the market highlights the growing significance of Hong Kong as a regional cloud hub.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Hong Kong's strategic location, comprehensive digital transformation initiatives, and robust infrastructure enhance its appeal as a data center hub. The region's focus on becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services also contributes to the growing demand for data center infrastructure.

Tseung Kwan O, considered the primary data center hub in the Hong Kong data center market, is experiencing a surge in data centers, aiming at the expansion of cloud service providers in the Asia Pacific region. Other emerging locations include Kwai Chung, Fanling, Fo Tan, and other locations.

In Hong Kong, data centers primarily rely on two major power utilities, CLP Power and Hong Kong Electric Company to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply. These companies play a critical role in supporting the region's fast-growing digital infrastructure, including hyperscale and colocation data centers. Overall, the Hong Kong data center market presents exciting growth opportunities. Hong Kong can solidify its position as a leading data center hub in the APAC data center market by addressing land constraints, optimizing energy usage, and staying ahead of technological advancements.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Hong Kong colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

The data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong



Facilities Covered (Existing): 54



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13



Coverage: 7+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Hong Kong



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Hong Kong data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Tseung Kwan O

Other Locations

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Tseung Kwan O Other Locations

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Arup

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Cundall

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

ISG Studio One Design

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Rehlko (Kohler)

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Sumber Vertiv

Data Center Investors



AirTrunk

BDx Data Centers

CITIC Telecom International

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Digital Realty

Equinix

DayOne

Global Switch

Goodman

iTech Towers Data Centre Services

NTT DATA

SUNeVision Holdings

Telehouse

Towngas Telecom Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants



ESR

TPG Angelo Gordon Mapletree



Key Attributes:

