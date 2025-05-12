Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis Databook 2025-2030 | Analysis Of 54 Existing And 13 Upcoming Data Center Facilities Across 7+ Locations In Hong Kong


2025-05-12 04:17:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key drivers in the Hong Kong data center market include its strategic location, tech advancements in AI and cloud services. Tseung Kwan O leads as a data hub with major expansions. Power stability supports growth.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hong Kong Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.04%.

A mix of regional and international firms defines the Hong Kong data center market. Local investments in the Hong Kong data center market are driven by regional operators, such as SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), AirTrunk, NTT DATA, BDx Data Centers, Digital Realty, Equinix, DayOne (GDS Services), Global Switch, Goodman, iTech Tower Data Centre Services, Vantage Data Centers, Telehouse, and others.

In addition, the Hong Kong data center market has seen several new players emerge over the past few years. Notable entrants include ESR, TPG Angelo Gordon, and Mapletree.

Several data center operators are planning significant investments across the Hong Kong data center market. For example, SUNeVision Holdings currently holds the top spot with an operational data center core & shell power capacity of 150 MW.

The Hong Kong data center market has the presence of all the major global cloud providers including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Alibaba, Huawei, and Tencent Cloud. The presence of all these cloud operators in the market highlights the growing significance of Hong Kong as a regional cloud hub.


KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hong Kong's strategic location, comprehensive digital transformation initiatives, and robust infrastructure enhance its appeal as a data center hub. The region's focus on becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services also contributes to the growing demand for data center infrastructure.
  • Tseung Kwan O, considered the primary data center hub in the Hong Kong data center market, is experiencing a surge in data centers, aiming at the expansion of cloud service providers in the Asia Pacific region. Other emerging locations include Kwai Chung, Fanling, Fo Tan, and other locations.
  • In Hong Kong, data centers primarily rely on two major power utilities, CLP Power and Hong Kong Electric Company to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply. These companies play a critical role in supporting the region's fast-growing digital infrastructure, including hyperscale and colocation data centers.
  • Overall, the Hong Kong data center market presents exciting growth opportunities. Hong Kong can solidify its position as a leading data center hub in the APAC data center market by addressing land constraints, optimizing energy usage, and staying ahead of technological advancements.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Hong Kong colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • The data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 54
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13
    • Coverage: 7+ Locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Hong Kong
    • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
    • Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030)
    • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Hong Kong data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Tseung Kwan O
    • Other Locations
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Tseung Kwan O
    • Other Locations

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Cisco
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arup
  • AtkinsRealis
  • Aurecon
  • BYME Engineering
  • Chung Hing Engineers Group
  • Cundall
  • DSCO Group
  • Gammon Construction
  • ISG
  • Studio One Design

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Airedale
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Fuji Electric
  • Rehlko (Kohler)
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Sumber
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • AirTrunk
  • BDx Data Centers
  • CITIC Telecom International
  • China Mobile International
  • China Unicom
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • DayOne
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • iTech Towers Data Centre Services
  • NTT DATA
  • SUNeVision Holdings
  • Telehouse
  • Towngas Telecom
  • Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

  • ESR
  • TPG Angelo Gordon
  • Mapletree


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 108
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Hong Kong


Key Topics Covered:
1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Hong Kong
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 54 Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space
1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. Locations Covered
1.6.1. Tseung Kwan O
1.6.2. Other Cities
1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
2. Investment Opportunities in Hong Kong
2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Hong Kong Market
2.2. Investment Opportunities in Hong Kong
2.3. Digital Data in Hong Kong
2.4. Investment by Area
2.5. Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in Hong Kong
3.1. Colocation Services Market in Hong Kong
3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.3. Navigating Digital Landscape in Hong Kong
3.4. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Enablers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. IT Infrastructure Segmentation
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure Segmentation
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure Segmentation
5.4. General Construction Services Segmentation
6. Tier Standards Investment
6.1. Tier I & II
6.2. Tier III
6.3. Tier IV
7. Key Market Participants
7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers
7.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
7.4. Data Center Investors
7.5. New Entrants
For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Hong Kong Data Center Market
