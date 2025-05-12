Vistajet Welcomes Dedicated Citation XLS Aircraft To The UK Market In Partnership With Saxon Air

Expanding domestic flight solutions

London, May 12, 2025 – VistaJet , the first and only global private aviation company, brings the popular Cessna Citation XLS aircraft in the iconic VistaJet silver and red livery to the UK market, operated by new partner Saxon Air , a leading provider of non-scheduled aviation services in the UK. This milestone marks VistaJet's response to a surge in demand for domestic UK flights, and reinforces its commitment to offering clients reliable, flexible and trusted flying solutions through its global and regional infrastructure.

Saxon Air will operate the aircraft in the UK on behalf of VistaJet, offering clients unparalleled flexibility to fly point-to-point across the UK - from major cities to remote locations - with ease and efficiency. Optimized for journeys up to three hours, the Citation XLS combines light jet economics with mid-size jet performance. Its exceptional runway capability, speed, range, and comfort make it the perfect aircraft for domestic travel within the UK, whether for business or leisure.

“At VistaJet, operational efficiency and client convenience are paramount,” comments Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer of Vista .“Welcoming this Citation XLS onto a UK Certificate, in partnership with Saxon Air, allows us to offer domestic services on the Vista Members' fleet. This not only enhances our ability to meet short notice demand, but also strengthens our scheduling flexibility, ensuring we continue to deliver seamless, end-to-end travel for our clients throughout the UK and beyond.”

Saxon Air CEO Alex Durand added:“We are delighted to be working with VistaJet to enhance its UK presence. Saxon Air's understanding of UK operations and VistaJet's global reach and leading client service standards will create new dynamic opportunities. It's also a great boost to the UK register to be adding such a popular aircraft type and reflects the strong demand for business aviation that continues to be seen in this country.”

Access and Agility across the UK

A key driver of VistaJet's growing client demand is the increasing number of UK businesses turning to private aviation to reach major commercial hubs such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Cambridge, Reading and Milton Keynes. These cities are home to high-value industries including financial services, legal, healthcare, technology, life sciences, engineering, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and more. Corporations are opting for domestic private flights for a range of strategic benefits - including greater time efficiency, operational flexibility and enhanced productivity.

Ian Moore, Vista's Chief Commercial Officer, added:“Access and ease are at the heart of what we offer at VistaJet. The ability to fly within the UK - reliably and on demand - has been a key focus for us. Whether it's a business trip, a weekend escape, or an urgent flight, our clients now have a dedicated domestic solution ready to go. VistaJet consistently sets the standard in offering the best aircraft in each cabin class, and clients can choose the most efficient option for every trip.”

The surge also relates to UK sporting events, whether that be golf, tennis, racing or football. The English football calendar, for example, often features a dense schedule of matches. To manage the physical demands and ensure timely arrivals, both teams and fans opt for private flights.

In 2024, the UK saw over 98,000 private jet departures, solidifying it as Europe's second-largest market for private aviation. Notably, nearly half of all UK private flights originated from key London-area airports: Luton, Farnborough, Biggin Hill and Stansted.

Saxon Air, as VistaJet's UK operating partner, will connect clients to a broad network of airports across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This further expands VistaJet's already vast reach, while delivering seamless solutions for domestic travel.

VistaJet is part of Vista - the world's leading global business aviation group. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. ​VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members' fleet of iconic silver and red business jets, across a range of aircraft types, focusing on super-midsize and global range jets. From Citation XLS and Challenger 350 to the Gulfstream G450 and flagship Global 7500, VistaJet offers the best aircraft in each cabin class for every trip. The Vista Members' fleet consists of the largest fleet of Global 7500 aircraft in the world.

This announcement follows Vista successfully closing the Preferred Equity and Term Loan B transactions totalling $1.3 billion in the first quarter of this year. These transactions are a strong endorsement of Vista's strategy and long-term vision for the future. With enhanced operations, increased services and expanding flight routes, the business continues to evolve to meet demand - and UK domestic flying is another major milestone, strengthening Vista's position in a key market.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is part of Vista - the world's leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members' fleet of iconic silver and red business jets, which includes the largest fleet of Global 7500s. Offering the best aircraft in each cabin class, clients can choose the most efficient option for every trip.

With a dedicated Client Services and Cabin team available 24/7, clients enjoy a fully personalized flight with seamless continuity from the ground to the air. Every VistaJet flight has at least one Cabin Host as well as two pilots in the flight deck to provide optimal safety and comfort on board.

VistaJet Program Members have guaranteed access to the Vista Members' fleet while paying only for the hours they fly - a smart alternative to ownership and fractional flying.

More information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

About Saxon Air

Saxon Air is one of the UK's leading providers of non-scheduled aviation services. Our fleet of aircraft is expertly operated and managed, positioned across bases in the London and East Anglia regions. We've earned the trust of a dedicated clientele who rely on us to provide safe, adaptable, and discreet air travel options via helicopters and business jets, not only within the UK but also throughout Europe and beyond. In addition to our charter flight services, our core offerings encompass the operation of two flight support facilities at Norwich Airport and comprehensive aircraft management solutions.More information at

VISTAJET CITATION XLS AIRCRAFT