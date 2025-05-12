Jobma Wins Sourceforge Spring 2025 Top Performer Award

Jobma has been named the Spring 2025 Top Performer in the video interviewing software category.

- Logan AbbotMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading AI hiring platform, announced that it has been awarded the Spring 2025 Top Performer award in the Video Interviewing Software category, presented by SourceForge , the world's largest platform for B2B software review and comparison, reaching nearly 20 million visitors monthly.This recognition is awarded to companies whose products rank in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed solutions on SourceForge, based on consistently high user ratings for satisfaction, usability, automation, and customer support."It's my pleasure to award the Spring 2025 Top Performers on SourceForge,” said Logan Abbot, President of SourceForge.“Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Spring in the Video Interviewing Software category, and the large volume of outstanding user reviews they have received are proof of the best-in-class solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”To win this award, Jobma maintained an exceptional rating across hundreds of verified customer reviews, placing it among the top 10% of over 100,000 software products listed on SourceForge. The award reflects Jobma's strong momentum as it continues to build tools designed to transform the hiring process through data-driven decision making and intelligence automation.“This award is a reflection of the real-world impact we're making in our customers' hiring journey,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“It's incredibly rewarding to know that our platform is empowering teams to hire faster and with greater confidence.”Jobma's AI video interviewing software empowers employers to identify quality candidates more efficiently, cut down time-to-hire, and streamline recruitment workflows. Backed by intelligent automation, deep analytics, and seamless ATS integrations, Jobma continues to raise the bar for speed, accuracy, and candidate experience in modern hiring.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the internet's largest software comparison platform, providing user reviews, software guides, and product directories to help businesses make informed decisions. It serves nearly 20 million monthly users, seeking solutions across a wide range of software categories. As the go-to place for software evaluation, SourceForge offers products across a variety of categories and industries.About JobmaJobma's AI hiring platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by over 3,000 companies across 50+ countries, Jobma delivers a streamlined, multi-lingual candidate experience and integrates seamlessly with leading ATS integrations. The platform supports 16+ languages, is SOC 2 Type II certified, and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, please visitJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

