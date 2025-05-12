Roam Launches Business Esim Data Program, Supporting Global Connectivity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roam, a decentralized open wireless network, has rolled out its Business eSIM Data Program , launching with a key partnership with Bybit, a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. This program, introduced after Roam's successful debut on 12 major exchanges-including Bybit, Bitget, Gate.io, MEXC, and KuCoin-in March 2025, serves as a thank-you to the incredible support Roam received during its Token Generation Event (TGE). It delivers businesses fast, affordable, and seamless global internet access, wiping out costly roaming fees.

A Breakthrough for Global Businesses

The Business eSIM Data Program fuels Roam's mission to build a decentralized global open wireless network. Crafted for businesses, it's a game-changer for international travelers, remote workers, and global teams, especially in fast-moving sectors like Web3. Spanning over 180 countries , Roam's enterprise-grade eSIM connects users to local networks instantly, providing reliable data without the hefty price tag of traditional roaming.

Key benefits of the Roam Business eSIM include:



Global Reach, No Roaming Costs : Connects to local networks in over 180 countries, slashing roaming expenses by up to 80% compared to standard data plans.

Uninterrupted Remote Work : Offers seamless access to platforms like Google, Gmail, X, and Web3 exchanges, keeping teams productive anywhere.

Easy Setup : Works with any eSIM-compatible device and activates online-no physical SIM cards needed. Smart Management : A user-friendly admin dashboard lets businesses track budgets and manage costs effortlessly, perfect for multinational and Web3 teams.

How the Program Works

The Program is exclusive to verified business users, starting with employees of Roam's exchange partners like Bybit. Those with a corporate email can claim a one-time eSIM benefit, which offers:



No Expiration : Unused data rolls over to the next month.

Automatic Accumulation : Monthly data adds to the existing balance automatically. Exclusive Access : The benefit is non-transferable and reserved for verified business users.



Once the free data runs out, users can add more through the Roam App. Activation requires an eSIM-compatible device and basic details, like email and IMEI, submitted online.

A Bold Step Toward a Connected World

The Bybit partnership kicks off Roam's global push for the Business eSIM Data Program. This open initiative invites companies to join, equipping them with tools to work without borders and thrive in a globalized economy. By offering a cost-effective, unified data solution, Roam is streamlining operations and paving the way for a decentralized wireless future.

Businesses and professionals can dive into the Business eSIM Data Program at .

About Roam

Roam is a leader in decentralized connectivity, building a global wireless network that delivers seamless, secure, and cost-effective internet access through WiFi OpenRoaming and eSIM top-up services . By harnessing blockchain-based credentials, Roam enables small and medium-sized businesses to adopt WiFi OpenRoaming, creating a network of over 8 million hotspots across 200 countries . With 2.6 million app users , Roam is the world's largest decentralized wireless network, empowering users to access free eSIM data while contributing to and validating WiFi nodes. As a trusted eSIM solution, Roam has powered seamless data connectivity for major Web3 events, including Consensus Hong Kong 2025 , Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 , and the R3AL WORLD Summit , cementing its role as a pioneer in the DePIN sector.

