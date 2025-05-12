Qualtrics & Ipsos Lead AI-Driven HR Innovation At HR Tech MENA Summit In Dubai

As the MENA region accelerates its digital transformation, the HR Tech MENA Summit is bringing together top HR leaders to explore the future of work – powered by AI, trust, and strategic innovation. Qualtrics, in partnership with Ipsos, takes center stage as the Platinum Sponsor, unveiling cutting-edge AI-powered solutions designed to redefine employee experience, retention, and leadership in 2025.

Qualtrics is making a powerful statement on the evolving role of technology in human resources. With AI transforming workplace dynamics, the summit serves as a vital platform for fostering visionary leadership, wellbeing, and the strategic blending of technology and human touch-the“digital handshake.” Qualtrics' presence at the event is a clear signal of the brand's commitment to empowering organizations with data-driven tools that support long-term workforce success.

, emphasized the significance of the HRTech MENA Summit, citing the reasons they attend every year,“It serves as a fantastic platform for connecting with HR leaders, innovators, and industry experts who are shaping the future of work in the region. The summit provides great opportunities to share insights on the latest trends in HR technology, particularly around the integration of AI and data analytics, which are crucial for enhancing employee experience and driving organizational success.”

Qualtrics' collaboration with Ipsos strengthens this mission. As a global leader in market and social research, Ipsos brings critical depth and context to the quantitative insights delivered by Qualtrics. Together, the partnership provides a richer picture of employee needs, behaviors, and aspirations-making it easier for companies to respond with agility and empathy.

As the Platinum Sponsor of HR Tech MENA Summit, Qualtrics is not only showcasing advanced technology but also championing a vision of the future where trust, wellbeing, and strategic innovation coexist. The event will bring together senior HR leaders, decision-makers, and digital transformation experts from across the region to share best practices, discuss challenges, and explore solutions that will define the workplace of tomorrow.



Firstly, there is widespread curiosity and apprehension around AI adoption, particularly regarding its influence on employee trust and job security.

Secondly, with attrition rates rising across industries, data-driven strategies for retention are no longer optional-they're essential. Finally, building organizational trust through transparency, authenticity, and consistent leadership has become a top priority in the face of shifting employee expectations.

Qualtrics identify three key trends and challenges in the MENA region that they offer solutions for.

, Qualtrics and Ipsos will support a keynote session delivered byGlobal Head of Employee Experiencetitled“The 3T's of the Workforce World: Trust, Talent & Technology.” The keynote is scheduled on Day 1 from 10:00–10:15 AM and is expected to set the tone for discussions around trust-building in a tech-first workplace. The presentation will offer insights into how employers in the MENA region can lead with empathy while leveraging analytics for better decision-making.

According to Qualtrics, the“digital handshake” is more than a metaphor-it's a mandate. As organizations integrate smart technology into HR processes, it is imperative to maintain the human element, ensuring that employees feel heard, valued, and supported. Solutions from Qualtrics enable companies to monitor employee sentiment in real time, identify at-risk segments, and take proactive steps toward cultivating a resilient, purpose-driven workplace culture.

The countdown has begun, and Qualtrics, in partnership with Ipsos, invites attendees to experience the future of HR technology at the HR Tech MENA Summit in Dubai. Don't miss the chance to see how the region's top solution providers are transforming employee experience through innovation, insight, and intentional leadership.