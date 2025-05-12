Financial Services Expert Julien Wallen Joins FTI Consulting As Senior Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Switzerland, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Julien Wallen as a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services practice.

Based in Zurich, Mr. Wallen brings 25 years of asset management and consultancy experience to FTI Consulting, with a strong track record of advising leading financial institutions on their most complex situations. He has worked extensively with banks, sovereign wealth funds, central banks and asset managers on balance sheet management, financial policy, risk and regulatory strategy, and sustainability.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Wallen will lead balance sheet, portfolio and risk advisory across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”). He will lead strategic client engagements, drive financial transformation initiatives and support the growth of the firm's financial services capabilities.

“I am delighted to welcome Julien, who will lead an important service offering across EMEA. His experience in the financial services industry and his addition confirm our strong ambition to support clients in the region,” said Jean-Werner de T'Serclaes , Leader of the EMEA Financial Services practice.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wallen was a Managing Director at BlackRock for more than a decade, where he held several senior leadership positions and played a vital role in leading the Financial Markets Advisory EMEA business and spearheading global initiatives on private markets, sustainability and risk outsourcing. Prior to BlackRock, Mr. Wallen was an Associate Principal at McKinsey.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wallen said,“Throughout my career, I have been committed to helping leading financial organisations navigate pressing challenges, ranging from risk management and regulation issues to capital strategy and sustainability. I am excited to continue this work at FTI Consulting and look forward to working with Jean-Werner and colleagues across EMEA to further develop the multidisciplinary, expert-led solutions that our firm is known for.”

Mr. Wallen's appointment continues FTI Consulting's investment in its financial services capabilities, following the recent addition of seven Senior Managing Directors and Managing Directors in the Financial Services practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Germany and the United States.

