403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Steadies Above $103,000 After Weekend Rally, Etfs Maintain Positive Flow
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from May 12 reveals Bitcoin stabilizing at $103,878, showing a marginal decline of 0.20% over the past 24 hours.
The flagship cryptocurrency maintains its position above the crucial $100,000 threshold after surging approximately 9% since May 6, when it traded near $94,758.
Bitcoin's weekly performance demonstrates remarkable strength, climbing steadily from $97,026 on May 8 to current levels. This upward momentum comes amid continued institutional interest through ETF vehicles.
Recent data shows positive ETF flows persisting, with $119.6 million entering Bitcoin funds on May 8 alone, following substantial inflows of $485.8 million on May 5.
BlackRock's IBIT fund continues to dominate the Bitcoin ETF landscape, contributing $70.9 million to May 8's inflow total. This consistent capital influx signals institutional confidence in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition despite near-term price fluctuations.
Technical indicators reinforce Bitcoin's bullish trajectory. The cryptocurrency trades well above both its 50-day moving average ($91,700) and 200-day moving average ($85,300), confirming the strong underlying uptrend.
Bitcoin Nears Overbought Zone as Altcoins Diverge
The Relative Strength Index reached 71 on May 11, approaching overbought territory but not yet triggering major profit-taking. Support levels have shifted higher with immediate price floors established at $102,500, while resistance has formed near $105,000.
Volume patterns indicate healthy market participation, validating the recent price action without signs of exhaustion. Ethereum continues to underperform relative to Bitcoin , trading at $2,498.96, down 2.17% over 24 hours.
This divergence highlights Bitcoin's dominance in the current market cycle. Other major altcoins follow similar patterns, with Solana declining 1.4% and XRP falling 1.11%.
The broader altcoin market displays mixed results. Several smaller-cap tokens posted dramatic gains, including MOODENG (+99.11%) and GOAT (+51.58%), reflecting speculative interest in select projects amid Bitcoin's stability.
Regulatory developments create an important backdrop for today's market. The SEC holds its third Virtual Asset Roundtable on May 12, potentially influencing market sentiment.
The pro-cryptocurrency stance of the current administration provides a supportive regulatory environment, though uncertainty remains around specific regulation implementation.
Macroeconomic factors continue to drive cryptocurrency demand. Persistent inflation concerns and slower economic growth in developed economies push investors toward digital assets.
Bitcoin's 71.11% year-over-year price appreciation from $60,776 demonstrates its increasing adoption as an alternative investment. Bitcoin maintains an impressive $1.85 trillion market capitalization.
This represents a significant portion of the total cryptocurrency market. This dominance reflects institutional preference for Bitcoin's established network and brand recognition over alternative digital assets.
The flagship cryptocurrency maintains its position above the crucial $100,000 threshold after surging approximately 9% since May 6, when it traded near $94,758.
Bitcoin's weekly performance demonstrates remarkable strength, climbing steadily from $97,026 on May 8 to current levels. This upward momentum comes amid continued institutional interest through ETF vehicles.
Recent data shows positive ETF flows persisting, with $119.6 million entering Bitcoin funds on May 8 alone, following substantial inflows of $485.8 million on May 5.
BlackRock's IBIT fund continues to dominate the Bitcoin ETF landscape, contributing $70.9 million to May 8's inflow total. This consistent capital influx signals institutional confidence in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition despite near-term price fluctuations.
Technical indicators reinforce Bitcoin's bullish trajectory. The cryptocurrency trades well above both its 50-day moving average ($91,700) and 200-day moving average ($85,300), confirming the strong underlying uptrend.
Bitcoin Nears Overbought Zone as Altcoins Diverge
The Relative Strength Index reached 71 on May 11, approaching overbought territory but not yet triggering major profit-taking. Support levels have shifted higher with immediate price floors established at $102,500, while resistance has formed near $105,000.
Volume patterns indicate healthy market participation, validating the recent price action without signs of exhaustion. Ethereum continues to underperform relative to Bitcoin , trading at $2,498.96, down 2.17% over 24 hours.
This divergence highlights Bitcoin's dominance in the current market cycle. Other major altcoins follow similar patterns, with Solana declining 1.4% and XRP falling 1.11%.
The broader altcoin market displays mixed results. Several smaller-cap tokens posted dramatic gains, including MOODENG (+99.11%) and GOAT (+51.58%), reflecting speculative interest in select projects amid Bitcoin's stability.
Regulatory developments create an important backdrop for today's market. The SEC holds its third Virtual Asset Roundtable on May 12, potentially influencing market sentiment.
The pro-cryptocurrency stance of the current administration provides a supportive regulatory environment, though uncertainty remains around specific regulation implementation.
Macroeconomic factors continue to drive cryptocurrency demand. Persistent inflation concerns and slower economic growth in developed economies push investors toward digital assets.
Bitcoin's 71.11% year-over-year price appreciation from $60,776 demonstrates its increasing adoption as an alternative investment. Bitcoin maintains an impressive $1.85 trillion market capitalization.
This represents a significant portion of the total cryptocurrency market. This dominance reflects institutional preference for Bitcoin's established network and brand recognition over alternative digital assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment