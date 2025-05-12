WBG Fashion House Launches First Retail Outlet In Dhanmondi

Dhaka: WBG Fashion House, a rising name in Bangladesh's fashion industry, officially opened its first physical retail outlet on May 11, marking a significant step in the brand's evolution from an online retailer to a full-fledged omnichannel business.

The new store is located at Shop #06, Anam Rangs Plaza, on Dhanmondi's bustling Satmasjid Road.

The inauguration ceremony, held at 4:00 p.m., was formally inaugurated by

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor inaugurated the event as chief guest.

The event brought together a lively mix of invited guests, fashion enthusiasts, business leaders, and well-wishers, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere that reflected the brand's commitment to elegance, empowerment, and accessibility.

Known for its curated collections of wigs, hair extensions, women's footwear, handbags, and fashion accessories, WBG Fashion House has built a loyal customer base through its strong online presence. With the launch of its first brick-and-mortar location, the brand aims to offer customers a more personalized and engaging shopping experience.

“This milestone is the realization of a long-held dream,” said Sakib Salek, Proprietor of WBG Fashion House.“What began as an online venture has now taken a tangible form, and we're excited to bring our products closer to our customers in a more interactive way. We remain committed to delivering fashion with passion, style, and integrity.”

The Dhanmondi outlet features WBG's signature product lines, thoughtfully arranged to appeal to modern women seeking premium yet accessible fashion.

The launch underscores the company's broader mission to empower women through quality, style-forward offerings both online and offline.

