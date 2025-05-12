403
Nigeria Uses AI to Fight Fake News
(MENAFN) As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries worldwide, Nigeria — the continent's largest economy — is swiftly adapting to this digital revolution.
The nation is integrating AI technology to optimize operations, reduce complexity in various tasks, and confront pressing issues such as disinformation and information overload.
Although AI systems are not completely taking over human responsibilities, they are increasingly being employed to enhance efficiency.
In Nigeria, a rising number of media outlets are leveraging AI to fight the spread of false information, especially across private messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, where unverified content can circulate freely.
The urgency for reliable technological solutions has intensified, particularly in an online environment where, as noted in research by MIT academics, misleading content travels up to six times quicker than accurate news on platforms like X.
In response to this escalating problem, a West African fact-checking organization named Dubawa — overseen by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) — introduced an artificial intelligence-based chatbot in May 2024 to assist users in verifying information.
The chatbot, available on WhatsApp, can evaluate claims sent by users, validate them through real-time web data, and offer links for additional context.
“The tool uses real-time internet data to give accurate and timely responses to claims or questions,” said Monsur Hussain, head of innovation at CJID.
Temilade Onilede, who manages the Dubawa project, emphasized the chatbot's effectiveness on private messaging channels, where misinformation often spreads unchecked.
