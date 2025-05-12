Zylpha And Bedrock Announce Partnership.

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

Zylpha announce partnership with Bedrock

Zylpha has announced a strategic partnership with the cloud-based case management system Bedrock.

- Adam Makepeace, Head of Software. BedrockLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zylpha has announced a strategic partnership with the cloud-based case management system Bedrock .Under the terms of the deal, Zylpha's Court and document bundling platform will integrate directly with the Bedrock case management system, reducing the time taken to create court-compliant bundles with its user-friendly experience.Offering considerable value and market affordability, Bedrock supports all standard functionality of running a law firm, including managing office and client account ledgers for those undertaking work on a privately funded basis. Bedrock has been developed specifically to support the needs of legal aid practitioners; with a dedicated 'best of breed' workflow, which includes catering to criminal defence teams and their requirements.Commenting on the strategic partnership Adam Makepeace Head of Software of Bedrock said,“We are delighted to have partnered with Zylpha and have been working with their team to develop an easy-to-use integration between the two platforms. They have a great deal of experience with technology in the legal sector, are easy to work with, and have a very exciting roadmap of new features and enhancements which I know our clients will benefit from. We look forward to working with them over the coming months and years whilst continuing our mutually beneficial collaboration in the legal sector.“Zylpha leads the field with its electronic bundling platform, and its knowledge and expertise when it comes to integrating its systems is unparalleled. When we first started looking for an electronic Court bundling provider, it became obvious to partner with Zylpha. For Bedrock, not only do our users benefit from a feature-rich, cloud-based case management system but Zylpha can streamline the bundling process. Our clients are already benefiting from the integration and the overall bundling platform. Combined, both platforms make a real difference in terms of efficiency whilst reducing costs and delivering an improved experience to a law firm and their clients.”For his part, Tim Long CEO of Zylpha welcomed Adam's comments adding,“We're really impressed by the tremendous customer satisfaction across the growing Bedrock customer base. Whilst new to the market, Bedrock's cloud approach to a modern case management system caught our attention. We are pleased with the opportunity for their case management system to be integrated with our electronic bundling platform. We look forward to working closely with them on building the combined brands.”---ENDSAbout Bedrock Case Management SoftwareBedrock Case Management Software was created by Rock Management Services.Rock Management Services is a leading provider of comprehensive business support solutions, specialising in serving the legal sector. With a focus on enabling organisations to remain lean and concentrate on their core services, Rock MS delivers quality-assured support across all administrative areas, including HR, IT, finance, practice management, marketing and compliance. Backed by a proven track record and senior, experienced personnel, Rock Management Services offers bespoke solutions and business consulting advice, ensuring security, confidentiality, and continuity of service. Learn more at .About ZylphaZylpha Ltd. is a leading innovator of electronic Court bundling software. With a focus on making lawyers' lives easier, Zylpha delivers software solutions that enhance efficiency and streamline the entire process of creating, editing and sharing electronic Court bundles. To learn more about Zylpha Ltd., visit .

