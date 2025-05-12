Investor Appetite Grows As Dubai Property Sales Jump 23% In April

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Demand is high, investor confidence is steady, and the appeal of Dubai real estate, both to locals and global buyers, has never been stronger.

Dubai recorded 15,213 property sales transactions in April, reaching a staggering AED 46.18 billion in value, a 23.1% month-over-month increase. While off-plan transactions made up 59% of the market, secondary sales gained ground, climbing to 41%, up from 38% in March.

Average price per square foot rose by 2.05% to AED 1,730, further underscoring the city's steady price appreciation amid strong demand.

Apartments were the hottest ticket, with studios and one-bedroom units making up over two-thirds of transactions. Meanwhile, villas and townhouses maintained strength, particularly in 4- and 5-bedroom layouts, reflecting a sustained appetite for space and community living.

Top-performing communities for apartments included Motor City, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Land, while Dubai Hills Estate, Al Furjan, and Jumeirah Golf Estates led villa sales.

“April was another strong month for Dubai real estate. It's encouraging to see interest coming from both investors and end-users. It's not just about the big numbers; it's about consistent demand across a wide range of communities and property types. Communities like Dubai Hills Estate and Motor City are seeing real traction, which tells us people aren't just buying for investment. They're buying to live, to grow, and to stay,” said Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes

On the leasing front, Dubai recorded 29,423 rental transactions in April. While this was a 23% dip compared to March, tenant interest remained high, reflected in a 1.2% increase in leads at Betterhomes. This shows that while fewer contracts were signed, demand remains healthy and focused.

Apartment rentals averaged AED 140,000 annually, with popular communities like Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), and Dubai Land leading the charts for tenant activity. Villas saw even higher interest, averaging AED 296,000 per year, with Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai Hills Estate, and Jumeirah Village Triangle standing out for their strong family appeal.

Townhouses also held their own, with an average lease price of AED 226,800. Damac Hills 2 led the segment with a 2.4% rise in rents, a reflection of growing interest in newer, master-planned communities.