Growatt Launches NEXA 2000 And Wins EUPD Top Brand PV Award At Intersolar Europe 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This year's Intersolar marks a new chapter for Growatt as we strengthen our commitment to making clean energy accessible, intelligent, and adaptable for all," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Growatt. "With the launch of the NEXA 2000, an all-in-one, plug-and-play solution, we're empowering more users in Europe to achieve energy independence from their balconies-while significantly reducing installation time, space requirements, and overall costs."

Product Launch Highlight: NEXA 2000 Balcony Storage System

One of the most anticipated unveilings at the show was the NEXA 2000, a compact yet powerful balcony energy storage system tailored for urban users and renters. The system allows easy plug-and-play installation, enabling homeowners to maximize solar self-consumption without major structural modifications or grid approval. With modular battery expansion and LFP cell technology, and smart monitoring, NEXA 2000 is ideal for Europe's growing demand for flexible and decentralized solar storage.

Award Recognition: EUPD Top Brand PV Germany

During the exhibition, Growatt was also honored with the EUPD Research Top Brand PV Award for Germany , affirming the company's strong market position, customer satisfaction, and product innovation. This recognition reflects Growatt's deepening influence in the European residential and commercial solar markets, built on a foundation of reliable technology and dedicated service.

Extensive Product Portfolio on Display

Growatt's exhibition presented an extensive range of solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. At the heart of its battery-ready portfolio were the MIN 2500-6000TL-XH, MOD 3-15KTL3-HU, and MID 29.9-50KTL3-HU inverters-designed for flexibility and scalability-alongside the high-performance APX battery platform, supporting modular expansion and optimized energy management. The smart monitoring ecosystem, featuring ShineWiLan-X2, ShineLink-X2, and the SEM-XA-R, provided visitors with a glimpse into Growatt's advanced digital tools that ensure real-time insights and seamless system control.

In the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, Growatt introduced powerful hybrid solutions such as the WIT 29.9-50K-XHU paired with the AXE 50.0/60.0H-1HT-E1, and WIT 50-100K-HU paired with ACE 209H-2H. These systems are engineered for high energy throughput and reliable performance in both on-grid and off-grid environments, with support for UPS-level switching and multi-application scenarios. Meanwhile, microgrid and residential hybrid offerings like the SPE 6000TL HVM-G2, SPM 8-10KTL-HU, and WIT 4-15KTL3-HU demonstrated Growatt's dedication to delivering energy security across all scales.

Growatt also showcased the brand's innovative balcony and portable storage solutions, including the NEXA 2000 and NOAH 2000 battery systems, as well as a new line of NEO microinverters ranging from 800W to 2500W. These user-friendly, plug-and-play systems are designed for simplified installation in urban households and are compatible with a range of smart meters and monitoring tools. Rounding out the exhibit was the Infinity 1300 Pro portable power station-ideal for mobile and emergency power needs-and the GroHome Manager, a smart hub that integrates all devices into one unified energy ecosystem.

Driving a Sustainable Future

As Growatt continues to empower homes, businesses, and communities worldwide with efficient and reliable solar power, the company is accelerating its strategic focus on energy storage innovation. With growing global demand for energy independence and grid flexibility, Growatt is actively expanding its portfolio of storage inverters, battery systems, and integrated energy management platforms to address the evolving needs of modern energy users.

Backed by strong R&D capabilities, advanced manufacturing, and a customer-centric approach, Growatt is driving the development of storage technologies that are not only highly adaptable and scalable but also built with long-term performance and safety in mind. The APX battery series, with its modular design and soft-switching technology, exemplifies this forward-thinking approach, offering users optimized energy usage, unmatched efficiency, and simplified installation across residential and commercial scenarios.

Moreover, Growatt's integration of intelligent energy management tools-like the Shine monitoring suite and GroHome smart ecosystem-positions the company as a key player in the shift toward smart, autonomous, and data-driven energy systems. These solutions empower users to monitor, optimize, and control their energy consumption in real-time, contributing to cost savings and greater energy independence.

With innovation and sustainability at its core, Growatt remains committed to delivering future-ready technologies that support a global transition toward cleaner, smarter energy. Through continuous product development and strategic market expansion, the company aims to build a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure-one that accelerates the path to net zero and creates long-term value for partners and users alike.

