Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From May 5 To May 9, 2025

from May 5, to May 9, 2025 Saint-Cloud, May 12, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 5, 2025 to May 9, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/05/2025 FR0012435121 30,383 23.1099 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/06/2025 FR0012435121 38,008 22.5315 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/06/2025 FR0012435121 17,157 22.3692 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/07/2025 FR0012435121 32,000 22.5209 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/07/2025 FR0012435121 24,000 22.4811 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/08/2025 FR0012435121 1,570 22.5408 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/09/2025 FR0012435121 24,914 22.7522 XPAR Total 168,032 22.6431

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

