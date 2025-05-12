403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Energy Evolution Conference 2025 Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Energy Evolution Conference 2025 – Dubai
Join us in Dubai from February 10-11, 2025, for the Energy Evolution Conference, a leading event dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions. This conference will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the latest innovations in renewable energy, smart grids, and energy efficiency. Highlights: Keynote presentations from top experts in the energy sector Panel discussions on renewable energy sources, energy storage technologies, and sustainable policies Networking opportunities with industry professionals and investors Exhibitions showcasing the latest in clean energy technology Distinguished speakers include Dr. Robin Hirschl (Managing Director, PV-Invest Group), Anas Jawed (CEO, Next Business Media), and Saeed Al Shamsi (Chairman, EXHub Holding). 📍 Location: Dubai,UAE
🗓 Dates: Feburary 10-11, 2025
🔗 Register:
Join us in Dubai from February 10-11, 2025, for the Energy Evolution Conference, a leading event dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions. This conference will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the latest innovations in renewable energy, smart grids, and energy efficiency. Highlights: Keynote presentations from top experts in the energy sector Panel discussions on renewable energy sources, energy storage technologies, and sustainable policies Networking opportunities with industry professionals and investors Exhibitions showcasing the latest in clean energy technology Distinguished speakers include Dr. Robin Hirschl (Managing Director, PV-Invest Group), Anas Jawed (CEO, Next Business Media), and Saeed Al Shamsi (Chairman, EXHub Holding). 📍 Location: Dubai,UAE
🗓 Dates: Feburary 10-11, 2025
🔗 Register:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment