Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Energy Evolution Conference 2025 Dubai

Energy Evolution Conference 2025 Dubai


2025-05-12 01:30:13
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Energy Evolution Conference 2025 – Dubai


Join us in Dubai from February 10-11, 2025, for the Energy Evolution Conference, a leading event dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions. This conference will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the latest innovations in renewable energy, smart grids, and energy efficiency.

Highlights:

Keynote presentations from top experts in the energy sector

Panel discussions on renewable energy sources, energy storage technologies, and sustainable policies

Networking opportunities with industry professionals and investors

Exhibitions showcasing the latest in clean energy technology

Distinguished speakers include Dr. Robin Hirschl (Managing Director, PV-Invest Group), Anas Jawed (CEO, Next Business Media), and Saeed Al Shamsi (Chairman, EXHub Holding).

📍 Location: Dubai,UAE
🗓 Dates: Feburary 10-11, 2025
🔗 Register:

MENAFN12052025005446012082ID1109535504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search