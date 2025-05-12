Disctopia Launches Creator-First Advertising Platform Powered By Adswizz

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Disctopia, the streaming platform dedicated to independent creators, has launched a powerful new advertising platform built in partnership with AdsWizz

- Patrick HillCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Disctopia, the streaming platform dedicated to empowering independent creators, has launched a powerful new advertising platform built in partnership with AdsWizz, the global leader in digital audio advertising technology. This first phase of the rollout enables podcast creators to monetize on their terms, directly within the Disctopia platform.With this new integration, creators have complete control: they can choose to enable or disable ads altogether, or apply ad placements to specific podcast episodes. Future updates will expand these capabilities to include music albums, audiobooks, and other audio content hosted on Disctopia.“This is a major leap forward for independent creators,” said Patrick Hill, CEO of Disctopia.“For too long, ad monetization has been locked behind complex requirements or taken out of creators' hands. With this launch, we're putting that power where it belongs-back with the creator.”Key Features of the New Advertising Platform:Total Control – Creators can turn ads on or off for any individual episode or series.Podcast-First Rollout – The feature launches with podcast monetization and will soon expand to music and audiobooks.Built-In Simplicity – No need for external tools or networks. Monetization is fully integrated into the Disctopia creator dashboard.Advanced Targeting with AdsWizz – Leveraging AdsWizz's dynamic ad insertion and marketplace, creators can monetize with high-quality, relevant brands.Industry-Leading Revenue Share – Disctopia pays creators 75% of ad revenue received after ad delivery and fees. For every $1 Disctopia receives, creators keep 75 cents - making it one of the most generous ad models in the industry.This ad system is ideal for creators who value flexibility, transparency, and choice. Whether monetizing a popular podcast or testing ads on just a few episodes, Disctopia's new ad tools are built to serve creators of all sizes.The platform's focus on creator empowerment aligns perfectly with AdsWizz's mission to bring innovation and opportunity to the global audio community.What's Next:All Disctopia podcast creators now have access to the ad feature within their dashboard. Tutorials, support docs, and a live training webinar are also being offered to help creators make the most of the new tools.To learn more or to join Disctopia as a creator, visit .About DisctopiaDisctopia is a Charlotte, NC-based podcast and streaming platform dedicated to empowering independent creators. Focused on ownership, monetization, and distribution, Disctopia offers unlimited hosting, a creator-first ad model, and seamless integrations for podcasting , music, video, and audiobooks.About AdsWizzAdsWizz is the leading global technology provider for digital audio advertising. Offering cutting-edge ad tech solutions for podcasters, publishers, and advertisers, AdsWizz powers dynamic ad insertion and scalable monetization across the world's most influential audio platforms.

