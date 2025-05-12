Bybit And Ghaf Labs Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Web3 Adoption In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and, a MENA-based Web3 boutique advisory and consultancy firm, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter a multi-year strategic partnership. The alliance aims to drive crypto adoption, ecosystem development, and real-world utility across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

This partnership underscores a shared mission to position the region as a global Web3 hub by enabling innovation, supporting regulatory clarity, and fostering meaningful use cases that integrate blockchain into daily life.

Ghaf Labs, backed by Ghaf Capital Partners-Dubai's pioneering blockchain-focused private capital firm-offers tailored advisory and incubation services to Web3 ventures across MENA. With its strong regional network and regulatory insight, Ghaf Labs plays a key role in scaling blockchain projects in one of the fastest-growing digital economies.

Together, Bybit and Ghaf Labs will provide equity-free grants, startup support, and access to strategic resources for ventures exploring blockchain, AI, and sustainability-sectors central to the region's digital transformation.

“Our partnership with Ghaf Labs is rooted in a shared vision for the MENA region - one where crypto isn't just adopted, but lived,” said.“From developer tooling to lifestyle integration, we're building the bridges that bring crypto into everyday life.”

The collaboration will also launch a series of education initiatives designed to nurture local Web3 talent. These include university partnerships, bootcamps, and developer hackathons, all aimed at empowering the next generation of blockchain builders.

Additionally, both parties will co-develop educational content to improve Web3 literacy across Arabic- and English-speaking communities in the region.

“This partnership with Bybit reflects our shared commitment to advancing Web3 infrastructure, education, and institutional engagement across the MENA region. Together, we aim to accelerate innovation and continue to position the UAE as a global hub for digital assets.”said

Beyond development, the partnership highlights the real-world utility of crypto through lifestyle applications like the. This product connects digital assets with premium experiences, including exclusive access through partners such as-demonstrating the role of crypto in elevating travel, luxury, and everyday spending.

The alliance will also elevate the regional event scene, co-branding marquee events likeand. These gatherings merge luxury, sport, and Web3 culture to amplify awareness and engagement.

With this MOU in place, Bybit and Ghaf Labs will jointly explore innovation funding, institutional integration, and blockchain-powered use cases across finance, hospitality, education, and beyond-contributing to a resilient Web3 infrastructure in MENA.

This strategic collaboration reinforces the UAE's status as a forward-thinking jurisdiction and reflects Bybit's long-term investment in the region's digital future.