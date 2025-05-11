From Learning To Leading: AI's Call To Action

MENAFN - Jordan Times) In today's rapidly evolving world, artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept. It has become a powerful force reshaping how we work, think, and define value. This marks the most significant shift in labor dynamics since the Industrial Revolution, but this time, the change is powered not by machines, but by intelligent algorithms.

Unlike past technologies, AI doesn't just assist humans, it increasingly performs tasks independently. As AI takes center stage, governments, educators, and industries must urgently rethink how we train, employ, and adapt the workforce.

The numbers are stark. AI could impact up to 300 million traditional jobs worldwide, especially those involving routine or administrative work. At the same time, it is expected to create around 169 million new roles, many in highly specialized areas such as machine learning, data science, and AI governance.

The message is clear: AI is not the enemy of employment, it is a catalyst for change. The real threat is not the technology itself, but our readiness to adapt.

Jordan's technical education sector shows promise, but challenges remain. A recent report by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) revealed 7,247 IT graduates in 2023, with more than 25,000 students currently enrolled in IT-related fields. By 2025, between 8,000 and 8,500 are expected to graduate.

Yet a majority of these students still focus on traditional majors like Computer Science (31per cent), Computer Information Systems (19 per cent), and Software Engineering (17per cent). This signals a misalignment between academic training and the evolving demands of the global tech economy.

To close this gap, academic institutions must revamp curricula to include emerging fields such as AI, big data, and cloud computing.

Forecasts indicate that by 2030, nearly 40 per cent of job skills will change. Lifelong learning is no longer optional-it is a national and economic necessity.

New professions like“AI Ethics Specialist” and“Machine Learning Engineer” are already shaping industries. Preparing students for these roles must become a strategic priority if Jordan hopes to remain competitive in the global digital economy.

AI is no longer limited to supporting human tasks. Today's systems can manage entire workflows, learn from feedback, and make independent decisions. This means many jobs based on repetitive tasks or routine judgment are at risk of automation.

However, new opportunities are emerging in AI development, system oversight, ethical regulation, and human-AI collaboration. These roles demand not just technical skills but creative, strategic, and interdisciplinary thinking.

With every leap in technology, the skills gap widens. It's essential for both the public and private sectors to provide continuous learning opportunities, targeted training programs, and modernized educational infrastructure.

International models can serve as guides. Estonia, for instance, has successfully integrated AI into public services and education. Jordan can benefit from similar initiatives by forging international partnerships and focusing on strategic knowledge transfer.

This is not just a moment of transformation, it is a national imperative. The question is not whether AI will shape the future, but whether we will help shape it. Jordan's universities, in collaboration with the government and industry, have a unique opportunity to lead, not by reacting to change, but by driving it.

AI is not eliminating humans from the equation; it's inviting them into a new chapter of creativity, innovation, and growth. Navigating this new era will require vision, investment, and courage.

The future of AI in Jordan begins in the classroom, the lab, and the policy room. Will we rise to meet it? The answer starts today.