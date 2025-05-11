Dahua D-Volt Showcases Smart And Sustainable EV Charging Solutions At Power2drive Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, presented its innovative EV charging brand D-volt at Power2Drive Europe 2025, a premier exhibition focused on electric mobility and charging infrastructure under The smarter E Europe. With the theme "The Revolution: The Charge of Change", D-Volt showcased its comprehensive range of smart AC and DC charging solutions designed for residential, workplace, and public applications.

As part of Dahua's ongoing commitment to sustainability, D-Volt integrates intelligent hardware with advanced software to deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable charging experiences that meet the evolving needs of electric mobility across various environments.

Home Charging: Smart, Green, and User-Friendly

Ideal for apartments and private villas, the D-Volt home charging solution features smart functionalities such as:



Dynamic Load Balancing: Automatically adjusts charging current to prevent overloads and ensure safe operation within the household power system.

Solar Integration: Enables seamless connection with solar PV systems, supporting renewable energy use. D-Volt App Control: Allows users to monitor charging status, schedule sessions, share chargers, access usage history, and receive energy insights remotely via mobile devices.

Workplace Charging: Efficient Management for Corporate Environments

Designed for company parking lots and office premises, D-Volt's workplace charging solution offers:



MID-Certified Metering: Ensures accurate billing and compliance with European standards.

Intelligent Load Management: Distributes energy intelligently across multiple chargers. Cloud-Based Management Platform: Enables real-time monitoring, user permission control, billing management, and data analysis via web and mobile interfaces.

Public and Commercial Charging: Scalable Solutions for Operators

For public and commercial locations such as shopping centers, gas stations, and large parking areas, D-Volt provides scalable and operator-friendly features, including:



Remote Configuration and OTA Updates: Allow efficient setup and maintenance of large charger networks.

SaaS Platform: Offers comprehensive site monitoring, billing, device management, and data analytics.

Built-in APNR camera: Enables real-time monitoring of parking space occupancy. Complete Smart Parking Solution: Integrates Dahua thermal cameras for temperature alerts and access control devices to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Building on Dahua's expertise in AIoT, D-Volt continues to explore intelligent technologies that support the development of low-carbon transportation. Moving forward, Dahua remains committed to collaborating with partners and customers, contributing to a greener mobility ecosystem and fulfilling its mission of "enabling a smarter society and better living."

