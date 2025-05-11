MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SearchX, a leading-edge SEO agency specializing in Universal Search Optimization (USO), today announced a strategic expansion of its services to help businesses navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). With tailored solutions for platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity AI, and Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE), SearchX is reengineering digital strategy to meet the demands of a new search paradigm. By embedding USO across every aspect of digital strategy, the agency ensures brands don't just rank-they resonate in AI-generated responses, voice interfaces, and beyond.





As conversational AI continues to disrupt how information is discovered online, SearchX's clients are no longer asking how to rank on Google, they're asking how to achieve ChatGPT visibility and show up inside AI-generated responses. The agency has developed a pioneering LLM SEO framework designed to optimize content for AI-driven platforms to meet this demand.

“Search isn't just typed anymore-it's spoken, inferred, and generated,” said Lorenz Esposito, CEO of SearchX.“We're helping brands understand how to become visible in these discovery channels, whether that's through SEO for ChatGPT, Claude SEO, or Perplexity SEO. It's no longer just about search engine optimization-it's about AI SEO.”

What is USO?

USO is the evolution of traditional SEO into a comprehensive, omni-channel strategy built for the AI era. Unlike conventional approaches that focus solely on Google rankings, USO optimizes for visibility wherever a brand can be discovered from search engines and AI assistants to voice platforms, social search, and machine-generated overviews. USO blends technical SEO, structured content, prompt engineering, and machine learning insights to ensure brands appear contextually and authoritatively no matter where or how users are searching. At its core, USO is about building discoverability across the entire digital ecosystem, not just one platform.

Rewriting the Rules of Search

The newly launched LLM SEO Framework integrates technical SEO principles with machine learning insights, ensuring that brands appear accurately and authoritatively within responses generated by LLMs. By structuring content to appeal to how AI interprets and cites data, SearchX increases a brand's potential for inclusion in answers from ChatGPT, Claude, Bing AI, and Perplexity.

As a result, businesses can engage customers in environments where traditional ranking models don't apply. This includes Google SGE strategy development, which helps brands stay ahead of how Google surfaces AI-generated overviews directly on search results pages.

The firm's AI Ranking Optimization process further enhances the credibility of content, making it more likely to be referenced, summarized, or linked in AI-generated outputs. With over 1,750 pieces of AI-ready content published, SearchX leads the field in designing digital assets for conversational AI marketing environments.

Real-Time, Conversational Discovery

SearchX's services also extend into real-time conversational discovery, where interactions with AI assistants and voice-activated platforms demand a shift in how businesses approach keyword strategy and content logic. The agency combines SEO expertise with prompt engineering to reverse-engineer how LLMs choose and present content, helping clients secure digital real estate in this emerging ecosystem.

Esposito adds,“The question we solve today isn't how to get to the top of search results, it's how to be the answer inside AI. That's where true visibility lies.”

Expanding Globally with Stockholm Launch

To better serve the growing demand for AI SEO solutions across Europe, SearchX has officially opened its new international office in Stockholm, Sweden. This marks a significant milestone in the company's global strategy, aimed at meeting enterprise needs for scalable AI-optimized digital marketing across regions and industries.

“European brands are moving fast to adapt to the AI shift,” said Esposito.“Our Stockholm hub enables us to offer localized LLM SEO solutions that align with evolving market requirements and regulatory standards.”

Demonstrated Impact, Measurable Growth

The performance of SearchX's AI-optimized strategies is already visible in client outcomes:



7,000+ keywords ranked in top 3 positions

in tracked SEO-driven revenue

2,870% YoY organic growth for a vacation rental company 1,536% increase in new users via AI-informed content strategy

These results underscore the importance of adapting to AI search engine optimization practices now, not later. With a focus on structured, verifiable content that supports LLM comprehension, SearchX is positioned as a vital partner for businesses pursuing relevance in an AI-first future.

Shaping the Future of SEO

As search becomes increasingly powered by LLMs and generative models, the digital marketing landscape is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in decades. SearchX stands at the forefront of this shift, providing the technical guidance, content frameworks, and strategic vision necessary for brands to thrive.

With expertise across platforms, whether that's SEO for ChatGPT, Claude SEO, Google SGE strategy, or Perplexity SEO-SearchX is leading the way for businesses ready to make their mark in AI-native environments.

About SearchX

SearchX is a next-generation SEO agency headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with an international presence in Stockholm, Sweden. The agency specializes in AI SEO, LLM SEO, and digital strategies that position brands for success in both traditional and generative AI search environments. With over 1,750 pieces of published content and a proven track record across industries, SearchX empowers businesses to adapt and lead in the AI-driven future of search.





Turning Clicks into Customers

