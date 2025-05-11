Rubio Heading To Türkiye To Discuss Boosting NATO Defense, Stopping Russia-Ukraine War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the NATO informal foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, where the focus will be on boosting the Alliance's defense capabilities and ending the Russia–Ukraine war.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in an official U.S. State Department release .

“Secretary Rubio will travel to Antalya, Türkiye, May 14-16 to attend the NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting,” the State Department said.

The meeting in Antalya will address security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Looking towards the NATO Summit in The Hague this June, the Secretary will advance President Trump's agenda of ensuring that our Allies contribute their fair share to making NATO stronger and more effective,” the statement reads.

The Secretary's visit to Antalya will follow a May 11–14 visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar by a U.S. delegation led by President Trump.

The informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Antalya on May 14–15, chaired by the NATO Secretary General. The NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in The Hague on June 24–25, 2025.

