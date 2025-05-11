Pope Leo XIV Warns AI Risks Undermining Human Dignity

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected pontiff and the first American to hold the office, has identified artificial intelligence as one of the most pressing challenges confronting humanity. In his inaugural address to the College of Cardinals at the Vatican, he underscored the ethical and societal dilemmas posed by AI, drawing parallels to the upheavals of the Industrial Revolution.

Formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, Pope Leo XIV chose his papal name in homage to Pope Leo XIII, renowned for advocating workers' rights during the industrial era. This choice signals a commitment to addressing contemporary social issues, particularly those arising from technological advancements. He emphasized that the Church must lead in safeguarding human dignity and labor rights amidst the rapid development of AI technologies.

The Vatican has been proactive in examining the implications of AI. A doctrinal note titled *Antiqua et Nova*, released earlier this year, delves into the relationship between artificial and human intelligence. The document warns against the potential dehumanization resulting from AI, highlighting concerns such as the erosion of critical thinking, increased surveillance, and the ethical ramifications of autonomous weapon systems. It stresses that AI should complement, not replace, human intelligence, cautioning against creating a“substitute for God.”

Pope Leo XIV's address aligns with his predecessor, Pope Francis, who had also voiced apprehensions about AI's impact on society. Pope Francis had called for international regulations to ensure AI technologies uphold human rights and promote peace. He particularly highlighted the dangers of AI in the armaments sector, advocating for meaningful human oversight to prevent autonomous systems from making life-and-death decisions.

See also Massive Power Disruptions Sweep Across Spain And Portugal

In his first public Mass, Pope Leo XIV lamented society's increasing prioritization of technology, wealth, and success over spiritual values. He warned that such trends could lead to a superficial understanding of faith and a loss of purpose. He urged the Church to serve as a beacon of hope and unity in a world grappling with technological and moral complexities.

The Pope's concerns are not isolated. The Vatican has been engaging in dialogues with global leaders and institutions to address the ethical use of AI. In a message to the World Economic Forum, Pope Francis emphasized that AI should serve human potential and not compete against it. He called for collaborative efforts to ensure AI technologies are developed and deployed responsibly, with a focus on inclusion, transparency, and the common good.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?