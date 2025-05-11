Optimove Launches Engage To End “Content Chaos” In The Genai Age

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built into Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform, Engage is the engine behind Creative Power enabling real-time content creation, management, and optimization

New York, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, today announced the launch of Optimove Engage , an AI-powered solution that empowers marketers to scale the creation, management, and optimization of personalized content across every channel.

In the GenAI era, generating personalized content is easier than ever. But with infinite permutations now possible, a new challenge has emerged: how to manage, test, and optimize it without spiraling into content chaos that's overwhelming many marketing teams today.

Optimove Engage provides marketing teams with:



GenAI-powered, brand-compliant content creation and management across all channels



AI-led message analysis that identifies each customer's content palette and continuously optimizes delivery A marketer-friendly UI to facilitate true messaging symmetry across outbound and inbound channels

“GenAI has empowered anyone to create content instantly. While that's accelerated creativity, it's also unleashed a runaway train of content chaos,” said Shai Frank, SVP Product & GM Americas at Optimove.“Engage is the engine behind Creative Power in our Positionless Marketing platform, enabling real-time content creation, management, and optimization at scale. It's built for marketers to meet today's customer expectations, where speed and relevance are everything. With Engage, marketers can truly be positionless, executing AI-assisted campaigns with control that drives engagement and loyalty.”

Optimove Engage adds a powerful content optimization layer to the Optimove Positionless Marketing Platform. It joins:



Optimove Orchestrate – the industry standard-setting orchestration and decisioning engine, providing a Single Marketing View of all campaigns across channels and vendors

Opti -X – the personalization engine that delivers tailored digital experiences at scale

Adact.me – the AI-orchestrated gamification solution enhancing engagement and retention OptiGenie – the foundational, generative, and agentic AI framework behind Optimove



Together, these solutions empower marketers to deliver real-time, individualized journeys with full visibility and control. All within a single, unified platform.



The Positionless Marketing Platform Powers the Entire Marketing Workflow

Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform is built on three foundational powers:



Data Power – Allowing marketers to discover customer insights instantly for precise targeting and hyper-personalization.

Creative Power – Empowering marketers to generate channel-ready assets like copy and visuals instantly. Optimization Power – Enabling complete marketing teams to run self-optimizing campaigns through automated journeys and testing.

With Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform, marketers gain full control over the entire marketing lifecycle, executing any task instantly and independently. From orchestration to optimization, it lets marketers break free from the limitations of fixed roles and gain the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently to do anything and be everything.



About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

