How The Space Industry Can Help Future-Proof Life On Earth International Experts Gather In Dubai To Discuss

SATExpo Summit 2025 welcomes 40 global thought leaders to decode the next frontier of space technology

UAE, May, 2025: Decision makers and policy pioneers from the space sector will gather in Dubai to discuss trends and challenges in the new space economy at SATExpo Middle East 2025, which takes place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The two-day event's summit will look at how satellites can transform life on earth, with topics including 'Space Technology Adoption in Emerging Markets,' 'The Road to In-Orbit Sustainability,' 'AI's Role in Transforming the Use of Satellite Data,' and more.

With the satellite sector booming – projected to grow at 16.1% annually – the Summit's expert-led sessions will tackle urgent questions: How can space tech combat climate crises? Where does AI intersect with orbital infrastructure? And who's redefining connectivity beyond terrestrial limits?

Futureproofing from orbit – a critical mission

From LEO revolutions to AI-driven satellite data, the summit's speaker roster reads like a who's-who of innovators and forward-thinkers within this rapidly growing industry.

Highlights include an opening address by Amer AlSayegh, Assistant Director General for Aerospace Engineering Sector at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC); Rivada Space Networks unveiling Outernet, a game-changer in secure global connectivity; SpaceData merging AI, digital twins, and pharmaceutical research in zero gravity, plus Astroscale Japan Inc., Es'hailSat, Axiom Space, Neo Space Group, and 30+ more pioneers dissecting the $22.5B+ satellite economy.

“Terrestrial systems are fragmented – space is the answer,” declares Joe Apa, Rivada Space Networks VP MEA, ahead of his keynote on LEO's future.

“Today's global enterprises and government networks require infrastructure solutions that address the issues of cybersecurity, latency, and speed associated with the complexity and fragmentation of terrestrial systems,” Apa continued.“At the SATExpo ME Summit, I will proudly represent Rivada, delivering a keynote speech on the 'Future of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Services'. Moreover, attendees visiting the stand can explore our latest service, 'Outernet', which is a revolutionary private network satellite that redefines global connectivity.”

While Apa envisions a connected future from orbit, Takata pushes boundaries further, where space data meets AI to redefine industries beyond Earth.

Atsushi Takata, Executive Vice President, Space Utilisation and Global Strategy, SpaceData, said:“At SpaceData, our mission is to merge the realms of 'space' and 'digital' by integrating technologies from satellites, space stations, and lunar exploration with AI, 3DCG, and digital twins. Our recent investment in Exobiosphere, a Luxembourg-based biotechnology company pioneering pharmaceutical research in space, is a testament to our commitment to advancing innovation at the intersection of these fields. I look forward to discussing 'AI's role in Transforming Use of Satellite Data and Bridging New Space Economy' at the upcoming Summit.”

Co-located with B2B media and broadcast technology event CABSAT, SATExpo is launched by DWTC to fuel investment, partnerships, and innovation in the space sector, with the two events bridging broadcast, digital media, and the final frontier.

Access to the two-day Summit is complimentary with delegate passes for SATExpo 2025, which can be obtained by registering here.

