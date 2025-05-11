Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds TFI International Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of May 13, 2025 - TFII

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in TFI between April 26, 2024 and February 19, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TFI International Inc. ("TFI" or the"Company") (NYSE: TFII) and reminds investors of the May 13, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company was losing small and medium business customers; (2) that, as a result, the Company's TForce revenue was declining; (3) that TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 20, 2025, TFI released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates on EPS and revenue. In an earnings call held the same day, TFI's President & Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bedard, reported the Company is“losing the small and medium-sized . . . customers” and this“really accelerated in Q4.” Bedard further described the Company's efforts to control costs as“like a dog chasing his tail.”

On this news, TFI's stock price fell $26.13, or 20.5%, to close at $101.48 per share on February 20, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

