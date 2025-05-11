TAM Group Appoints Mr. Mahmoud Kamal As Group Chief Operations Officer To Accelerate Growth And Operational Excellence

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAM Group, a subsidiary of TAJ Holding Group , is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Mahmoud Kamal as Group Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective immediately. This strategic appointment reinforces TAM Group's mission to drive operational excellence and sustainable expansion across its aviation and mobility ecosystem.With over 28 years of leadership experience in the business engineering of automotive, distribution, and supply chain industries, Mr. Kamal brings a proven track record in driving performance, strategic growth, and process transformation. His career spans major regional and international names, including NISSAN Motors Japan, ALMANA Nissan Qatar, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, ALJABR Trading Co., and most recently, Petromin Corporation – NATC, where he served as General Manager of Operations, Supply Chain & Logistics.At TAM Group, Mr. Kamal will oversee operations, supply chain strategy, performance management, and customer experience delivery across all business units.Mr. Ibrahim Al Qahtani, CEO of TAM Group, commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Mahmoud to TAM Group. His depth of experience, dynamic leadership style, and operational acumen make him an invaluable asset as we scale our platform and diversify our group functions. This appointment is a strong step forward in realizing our vision of operational excellence and market leadership."Mr. Kamal's expertise includes P&L management, multi-brand logistics, last-mile optimization, customer journey mapping, and digital transformation in aftersales operations. He has launched multiple high-impact projects, including auto signature platforms, electric vehicle service infrastructure, and parts supply optimization programs.Holding a Ph.D. in International Law, a Master's in Project Management, and a Bachelor's in Applied Science, Mr. Kamal also holds international certifications in quality management, auditing, and supply chain strategy.Mr. Mahmoud Kamal shared his excitement:"I am honored to join TAM Group at a time of such strategic transformation. Together with the team, I look forward to driving scalable systems, elevating customer experience, and building a resilient operations backbone that enables TAM to lead the mobility future across Saudi Arabia and the region."About TAM GroupTAM Group, a subsidiary of TAJ Holding Group, is a leading mobility and aviation services industry delivering value-added services across distribution, aftersales, fleet, parts, and digital solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence, TAM Group is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia.About TAJ Holding GroupFounded in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates across diverse sectors including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by its mission“Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth,” the Group is committed to empowering entrepreneurs, building strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable value for stakeholders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

