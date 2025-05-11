403
Soy, Semiconductors And Superpower Rivalry: Brazil’S $94B China Trade Gambit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in Beijing on May 11, 2025, for his third state visit to China since returning to office, aiming to finalize 32 new bilateral agreements alongside 16 pre-negotiated deals.
The trip underscores Brazil's strategic pivot toward diversifying partnerships as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate under President Donald Trump's tariff-heavy policies.
Central to the agenda is aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Brazil's $350 billion Novo PAC infrastructure program.
Key projects include bioceanic rail and road corridors to slash Asia-South America shipping costs by 30%.
Chinese automakers BYD and GWM plan $1.2 billion electric vehicle factories in Bahia and São Paulo, bolstering China's $32.5 billion energy-sector investments in Brazil since 2007.
Huawei will expand 5G/6G networks, while DJI drones target precision farming partnerships.
Bilateral trade hit $150 billion in 2023, with China absorbing 60% of Brazilian beef exports and 27% of total goods.
Soy, Semiconductors and Superpower Rivalry: Brazil's $94B China Trade Gambit
Trump's 10% tariffs on Brazilian exports pale against 100%+ levies on Chinese goods, creating openings for Brazil to fill gaps in soy, minerals, and meat.
Brazil exported $94 billion to China in 2024, dominated by soybeans ($31.5B), iron ore ($21.3B), and crude oil ($20.7B).
China's exports to Brazil surged 12.2% year-over-year to $5.48 billion by March 2025, led by semiconductors, vehicles, and machinery.
Brazil avoids full BRI membership, wary of debt risks, but established joint working groups for project-specific deals.
The strategy balances China's $66 billion cumulative investments since 2007 with $23 billion annual U.S. trade.
BRICS-backed local-currency settlements aim to reduce dollar reliance, while a proposed 30-day Ukraine ceasefire framework with China faces Russian resistance.
Corporate deals feature Vale, Suzano, and Raízen negotiating minerals and biofuels, while COFCO and China Merchants Port target rail expansions.
Brazil's refusal to explicitly endorse Taiwan reunification, despite backing Beijing's One-China policy, draws criticism from Taipei.
Lula's delegation includes governors and ministers pushing infrastructure levers, with 14 highway auctions targeting $50 billion in private funding.
The visit signals Brazil's mercantile pragmatism: leveraging superpower rivalries to secure technology transfers, export markets, and infrastructure capital without ideological alignment.
As Trump's tariffs reshape global supply chains, Brazil emerges as a neutral hub for Chinese firms hedging against U.S. sanctions, while preserving ties to Western markets.
