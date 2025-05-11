Min. Al-Mukhaizeem: Kuwait Eyes 50 Pct Renewable Energy Usage By 2050

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Resources Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem said on Sunday that Kuwait has set priority in renewable energy, eyeing a 50 percent of electricity usage by 2050.
This came in the minister's speech to the Kuwait Sustainable Energy Conference and Accompanying Exhibition, which kicked off today and will conclude on May 13.
Kuwait's organizing of the conference coincided with its hosting of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE), which reflects trust in Kuwait's renewable energy capabilities, said the minister.
He added that the environmental and economic challenges facing the world required investment in renewable energy, affirming that such venture was a must and a necessity.
He affirmed that Kuwait continued developing eco-friendly projects using clean energy, saying that his country sought regional and international partnerships within this frame.
Minister Al-Mukhaizeem called on the world to adopt a unified strategy based on cooperation and exchange of expertize to find practical and innovative solutions for cleaner energy resources.
For his part, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the RCREEE Ahmad Al-Dosari affirmed that the current conference was an important stop for discussions on renewable energy resources.
Kuwait's hosting of the event reflected its stature within this domain, he added, commending the Gulf country for its efforts within renewable energy, which was part of Kuwait Vision 2035 for development.
Meanwhile, representative of the Arab League Secretary General and head of its energy department Dr. Bahjat AbulNasr said that the conference was a chance for regional and international partners to exchange views and ideas on renewable energy usage.
He affirmed that the Arab League would provide its support to make this conference a success, saying that such support would be reflected in the adjacent workshops and training courses held on the sideline of the event.
For his part, Dr. Grammenos Mastrojeni, Senior Deputy Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean, said renewable energy was not only a measure reflecting respect to the environment it was a way to help sustain the world and protect it from climate change.
It was paramount on the world to cooperate and find means to produce energy not only to protect the environment, but also help protect people around the world from natural catastrophe, he asserted.
Meanwhile, deputy head of the EU Mission to Kuwait Dr. Torkild Byg delivered a speech commending the important role played by Kuwait in the domain of renewable energy, saying that the conference was reflective of Kuwait's stance on the issue.
The official also said that Europe was eager to reach zero carbon emission by the year 2050.
The conference will witness sideline functions such as workshops and sessions chaired by local and international experts. An accompanying exhibition will also be held during the conference. (end)
