403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin voices remarks on statements of US stance-alteration on Crimea
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed skepticism regarding anonymously sourced media reports suggesting that the United States might be open to recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Peskov responded to questions about these reports, which indicated that Washington might formally acknowledge Crimea as part of Russia during discussions with Ukrainian and European officials in Paris last Thursday.
During a regular press briefing on Monday, Peskov cautioned against placing too much trust in such reports. “The search for a peaceful resolution must not be conducted publicly... Therefore, anonymous claims should be evaluated with utmost caution,” he stated.
In 2014, Crimea held a referendum in which its population voted to join Russia, following a Western-backed coup in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian government and its Western allies refuse to recognize the legitimacy of this vote.
Reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, sourced anonymously, suggest that recognizing Russian control of Crimea could be part of proposals from Washington to Ukraine, with a response expected from Kiev by the end of the week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected the idea of relinquishing territorial claims to Crimea and has called on the US and other allies to continue supplying military support—something the Trump administration has signaled it may stop. Moscow, however, maintains that the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, and four former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia in 2022 is non-negotiable. Russian officials argue that acknowledging the "reality on the ground" is necessary for a lasting peace.
During a regular press briefing on Monday, Peskov cautioned against placing too much trust in such reports. “The search for a peaceful resolution must not be conducted publicly... Therefore, anonymous claims should be evaluated with utmost caution,” he stated.
In 2014, Crimea held a referendum in which its population voted to join Russia, following a Western-backed coup in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian government and its Western allies refuse to recognize the legitimacy of this vote.
Reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, sourced anonymously, suggest that recognizing Russian control of Crimea could be part of proposals from Washington to Ukraine, with a response expected from Kiev by the end of the week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected the idea of relinquishing territorial claims to Crimea and has called on the US and other allies to continue supplying military support—something the Trump administration has signaled it may stop. Moscow, however, maintains that the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, and four former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia in 2022 is non-negotiable. Russian officials argue that acknowledging the "reality on the ground" is necessary for a lasting peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment