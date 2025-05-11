403
Kuwait To Host UFM 5Th Forum On Energy, Climate Change
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will host the Fifth Business Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UFM) on energy and climate tomorrow, Monday, as part of the "Kuwait Sustainable Energy Week", with the participation of more than 13 Arab and European countries.
The Union for the Mediterranean stated that the forum cooperates with Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and the Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE).
The forum aims to bring together stakeholders from the Arab Gulf and Mediterranean regions to explore regional opportunities in energy transformation and enhance resilience and adaptation to climate change.
In remarks to KUNA, UFM Climate and Energy Projects Analyst, Hatem Aznak, said that Kuwait's forum hosting is a positive step supporting the Union's work and objectives to open up new horizons for sustainable business and facilitate investments.
He added that this forum was the first initiative by the Union held outside the Euro-Mediterranean region.
The forum will include a new feature this year - a youth engagement event to discuss their role in advancing energy and climate solutions. The event is expected to attract participants from both the Arab Gulf and Mediterranean regions and will highlight the potential of Mediterranean youth to deliver innovative ideas and solutions.
The Union emphasized its commitment to empowering young people and women and enabling them as stakeholders and contributors.
Private sector participation, particularly companies with joint interests between Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Gulf, is also expected to play a key role in launching new regional cooperation initiatives.
The forum is considered another opportunity to enhance cooperation between Kuwait, the Arab Gulf countries, and the European Union, especially in energy and climate transition.
It also supports the exchange of expertise and best practices to boost green investment and stimulate innovation, ensuring that the transition to sustainable energy becomes part of more inclusive regional dialogue.
Kuwait is an ideal stop to foster closer relations between the Arab Gulf region, the Mediterranean, and Europe. It hosts the forum as part of "Kuwait Sustainable Energy Week," which aims to promote cooperation among Arab countries and Mediterranean nations in research, development, and renewable energy technologies.
Aznak noted that the UFM thanks Kuwait's leadership and institutions for hosting the forum and their positive support for the region's energy and climate matters.
The forum will also feature a Kuwait International Exhibition, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at developing sustainable energy markets in local, regional, and international contexts.
Discussions will focus on climate change adaptation, unlocking business opportunities, and facilitating investments.
The forum will display the Mediterranean's potential as a hub for clean energy and sustainable business, and as a model for climate and energy collaboration.
It will also highlight the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in developing joint initiatives to tackle regional energy and climate challenges.
The fourth Energy and Climate Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean was held in Cairo, Egypt, last October.
The UFM is an intergovernmental organization comprising EU member states and 15 countries from the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean shores. It forms a platform to enhance regional cooperation, promote inclusive and sustainable development, and ensure stability and integration in the Euro-Mediterranean region. (end)


