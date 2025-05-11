Rich Marine Biodiversity Makes Qatar A Leader In Sustainable Tourism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's rich marine biodiversity and its growing focus on environmental conservation position it as a leader in sustainable tourism in the region.

Through continued efforts in marine protection and promotion of ecotourism, the country is not only preserving its natural heritage but also contributing to global environmental goals.

Qatar's marine environment is considered the most diverse in the region due to its unique geographical nature as a peninsula.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), with an extensive coastline stretching approximately 563 kilometres along the Arabian Gulf, Qatar boasts a wide range of coastal and marine ecosystems. The depth of Qatar's territorial waters varies from sea level to about 60 meters.



Marine protected areas in Qatar currently account for 2.5% of the country's total area. The state aims to increase this coverage to 30% of Qatar's Exclusive Economic Zone to achieve the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Notable marine reserves include the Khor Al Adaid (Inland Sea), known for its distinct ecological features, and the Al Dhakhira Reserve, home to the country's oldest mangrove forests.

Qatar's territorial waters are characterised by a remarkable diversity of ecosystems, with water colours ranging from bright turquoise to deep blue, and coastal hues from brown to green. These waters host countless resident and migratory species, including dugongs, whale sharks, benthic seagrass, and coral reefs, making them a hotspot for diving enthusiasts.

Qatari waters also host flamingos, cormorants, crabs, seagrass, and marine microbial mats, making them one of the most beautiful destinations for marine ecotourism. These organisms share a range of behavioral and physiological adaptations that enable them to thrive in the constantly changing coastal and marine environment.

Sustainable tourism is a concept that covers the complete tourism experience, including concern for economic, social, and environmental issues as well as attention to improving tourists' experiences and addressing the needs of host communities.

Tourism is rapidly growing in Qatar and is one of several economic sectors that the country is focusing on to enhance economic diversification over the coming decade. Qatar enjoys a strategic location at the crossroads of East and West, on average only 6-7 hours away from many of the world's major population centres and travel hubs.

It's five-star airline, Qatar Airways, connects over 160 destinations worldwide to Doha, and upon arrival, visitors enjoy unsurpassed safety, comfort and hospitality.

Qatar's tourism strategy aims at positioning the country as one of the most desirable destinations worldwide for both leisure and business. Qatar's tourism offerings –from arts and culture to adventure and sport, to sand and sea – are distinct, providing traditional experiences with a unique modern twist.

Qatar Tourism is the main government body for planning and regulating the tourism sector. Its mission is to firmly establish Qatar on the global map as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

Qatar continues to elevate its global tourism profile through a mix of high-impact campaigns and strategic market activations.