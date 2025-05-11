Media Streaming Market To Hit USD 108.73 Billion In 2025 Amid On-Demand Content Boom

Burlingame, CA, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global media streaming market is estimated to be valued at USD 108.73 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 193.84 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2032. Advancements in technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing media quality across the production and distribution value chain.

Global Media Streaming Market Key Takeaways

. Based on component, software segment is expected to account for more than half of the global media streaming market share in 2025.

. In terms of channel, satellite TV segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of about USD 48.49 Bn in 2025.

. By vertical, E-learning category is likely to account for more than one-third of the global media streaming market revenue share in 2025.

. North America is expected to dominate the global industry, accounting for revenues worth USD 50.66 Bn in 2025. This can be attributed to high adoption of smart devices as well as OTT platforms in the region. Strong presence of suppliers of media streaming solutions employing AI is also contributing to industry expansion.

. As per Coherent Market Insights' latest media streaming market analysis, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India and China, is set to become a happy hunting ground for media streaming companies. It will likely account for about 2/5 of the global market revenue share in 2025.

Growing Interest in On-Demand and Personalized Content Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest media streaming market report highlights key factors propelling industry growth. One prominent factor is the rising demand for on-demand and personalized content. Media streaming refers to any media content, such as video, audio, or multimedia, that is delivered and consumed in real time over the internet without downloading the file first.

Modern consumers increasingly prefer streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu due to the flexibility and convenience they offer over traditional TV broadcasting. These services allow users to watch content on demand, at their convenience, and on various devices. The shift towards on-demand content is expected to boost media streaming market growth.

Piracy and Data Congestion Issues Limiting Media Streaming Market Growth

The future media streaming market outlook looks promising. However, piracy and data congestion issues are limiting growth of the media streaming industry to some extent.

Illegal streaming and piracy remain a major challenge for the media streaming industry, especially in nations like India. For instance, according to a 2024 report by EY and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the Indian entertainment sector lost around ₹224 billion in 2023 due to piracy.

Another factor limiting media streaming market growth is the data congestion issues. Network congestion, particularly in nations with poor internet infrastructure, affects streaming quality, leading to buffering and reduced user satisfaction. This deters some users from opting for streaming services, thereby limiting market expansion.

Penetration of High-Speed Internet and Smart Devices Creating Growth Opportunities

Availability of high-speed internet, including 5G networks and fiber-optic connections, has significantly enhanced the quality and reliability of media streaming services. Similarly, widespread adoption of smartphones, smart TVs, and other connected devices has transformed the way users access and enjoy digital content.

Together, fast-speed internet and smartphone adoption are making media streaming more accessible. This expanding digital ecosystem is set to create substantial revenue-generation opportunities for media streaming service providers as well as content creators.

Emerging Media Streaming Market Trends

. Development of original content is a key trend shaping media streaming market growth. Streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney+ are increasingly investing in exclusive content (TV shows, films, and documentaries) to attract and retain subscribers. This not only helps them to stay ahead of their competitors but also reduces their reliance on third-party licensed content.

. Many companies are targeting emerging markets with regional content and pricing strategies. This is expected to play a key role in enhancing the overall media streaming market value.

. Some industry players are also focusing on offering flexible subscription models to woo more and more customers. They are combining ad-supported free tiers with premium, ad-free options, or offering customizable plans to cater to diverse viewing preferences and budgets.

. Growing popularity of live sports streaming is also providing a strong thrust for the expansion of the media streaming industry. Similarly, usage of immersive technologies like AR and VR for enhanced live streaming experiences will benefit the industry.

Analyst's View

“The global media streaming industry is set for rapid expansion, owing to increasing penetration of high-speed internet, growing adoption of smart devices, and rising interest in live sports streaming,” said senior analyst Monica Shevgan. “On the other hand, piracy issues will likely limit market growth to some extent.”

