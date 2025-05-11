403
Kia Middle East and Africa marks official regional launch of Kia K4
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 7, 2025: Kia Middle East and Africa is thrilled to announce the official regional launch of the Kia K4, set to revolutionise the segment with its class-leading interior space, cutting-edge technology, refined comfort and dynamic driving capabilities.
The Kia K4 was introduced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 7-8, where attendees witnessed first-hand the neo-sedan, designed to stand out with its sleek, futuristic design and maximised space - serving as a bridge to Kia’s EV transition.
The Kia K4 marks a robust new addition to the region’s compact sedan segment, showcasing Kia as a leader in exceeding expectations within this category through cutting-edge driving technology, sporty design, and elevated experience.
Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Product, Marketing & Mobility at Kia Middle East & Africa, commented: “The Kia K4 is a product of our commitment to delivering sporty sedans with world class performance, bold design, and advanced technology. We’re pleased to be exceeding customer expectations with this vehicle through a number of firsts that will redefine the region’s compact segment. This vehicle has already won hearts and awards globally such as the “Good Design Award”, and so we’re excited to launch the vehicle in the Middle East. We look forward to inspiring our customers across the region in moving around practically with the K4, and with maximum comfort in a sedan like never before.”
The Kia K4 boasts a length of 4,710 mm, a progressive development of +70mm compared to the Kia Cerato, offering class-leading dimensions within the compact segment. It also has a 2,720mm wheelbase, lending it a sporty edge on the road. Its extended body and lowered seating position enhances its dynamic presence, while still offering generous space for passengers, including class-leading 964 mm of legroom in the second row.
K4: Bold Design, Futuristic Appeal
The K4 makes a bold statement with its muscular body lines and sleek body shape, reflecting Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. The sedan’s Star Map signature lighting and the Digital Tiger Face creates a futuristic ambiance. Its standard, vertically oriented LED headlights and taillights draw inspiration from Kia’s EV models, adding pronounced edges through the lighting signature in the front and rear. The vehicle’s slim radiator grill and vertical type rear outside door handle emphasises its sporty image and sleek look, respectively.
The Kia K4’s exterior also boasts newly designed machined-finish wheels with unique and technological appearance.
K4: Seamless Design, Connected Experiences
The Kia K4’s interiors set a new benchmark for excellence in its class. The centrepiece of the expansive cockpit features an integrated digital instrumentation with a dual 12.3” and 5.3” HVAC display with next-gen infotainment system CCnC, a first for the compact sedan segment.
The vehicle also features physical touch buttons to ensure absolute control, ambient lighting to create a personalised in-cabin experience, a wireless charger, electric parking brake with autohold, and a newly designed Double D cut steering wheel.
In addition to its spacious, class-leading interior, the K4 is equipped with a ventilated Power Front seat for maximum comfort, a flexible center console storage with adjustable cup holders, and a wide opening sunroof.
K4: Power of Choice in Performance
The Kia K4 is the only vehicle in its segment that delivers an exhilarating driving experience with a choice of three powerful engine options, catering to various market demands.
The Gamma 1.6 MPI engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, offers a maximum power of 121 hp for an efficient yet responsive drive. The Nu 2.0 MPI engine, also mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, delivers 150 hp for a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy. For those seeking an extra thrill, the 1.6T-GDI turbocharged engine, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, generates an impressive 190 hp, ensuring dynamic acceleration and an engaging ride.
K4: Enhanced Safety Intelligence
The Kia K4 also offers optionally available expanded and refined ADAS features, as part of Kia’s overall commitment to providing confidence behind the wheel. It offers the latest Kia ADAS suite, including Forward Collision Avoidance 2.0 (FCA-2), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM). The optional Surround-View Monitor (SVM) is designed to provide a 360-degree viewing perspective in reversing and parking scenarios using cameras around the K4.
The Kia K4 will be available across the Middle East, priced depending on the engine option: the 1.6 MPI ranges from 85,000 SAR to 86,520 SAR, the 2.0 MPI ranges from 90,430 SAR to 119,300 SAR, and the 1.6T ranges from 110,920 SAR to 127,560 SAR.*
