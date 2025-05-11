403
Putin, To Lam Sign Strategic Partnership Deals
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam have formalized their commitment to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership through a joint declaration in Moscow.
The agreement, which covers various sectors such as energy, defense, and the economy, marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation, as confirmed by the Kremlin.
During their discussions at the Kremlin, Putin emphasized the increasing trade relationship between the two nations, highlighting that the shift to national currencies for mutual transactions is already in progress.
“Trade turnover increased by 20% in 2024 and reached $6 billion, which is a good indicator,” Putin remarked, underscoring the positive growth in trade volume.
Putin further disclosed that Russia and Vietnam are collaborating on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Vietnam and are also working on renewable energy initiatives, which include the development of a 1,000-megawatt offshore wind power plant by Zarubezhneft.
“Our friendship dates back to the Great Patriotic War. Vietnam’s participation in the Victory anniversary is evidence of a bond that has stood the test of time,” he noted, highlighting the longstanding cooperation in security and defense between the two countries.
The two leaders also affirmed their mutual opposition to “unilateral illegal sanctions” and any “dividing lines based on ideological considerations.”
They reaffirmed their shared position in condemning Nazism and militarism.
Additionally, the declaration recognized Hanoi’s “equitable” stance on the Ukraine conflict and the country’s willingness to contribute to global peace initiatives.
