MBC GROUP and Diriyah Company sign land transfer agreement to develop brand-new MBC headquarters in Diriyah
(MENAFN- MBC) Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, May 8th 2025 – MBC GROUP“(“Group” | Tadawul: 4072), a leading media and entertainment conglomerate in the Middle East and “orth Africa”(“MENA”) region, announces the signing of a land transfer agreement with Diriyah Company to d’velop the Company’s brand-new headquarters in Diriyah, The City of Earth, and the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The collaborative partnership is to develop the new MBC headquarters, which will serve as a cutting-edge hub for content production, media innovation, and world-class entertainment experiences. The new facility will house MBC offices, advanced filming studios, and an immersive visitor experience centre. This move reflects the importance of Diriyah as a prime destination for top-tier institutions, positioning MBC at the heart of Diriyah’s vibrant business and cultural scene, fifteen minutes from downtown Riyadh. Moreover, the partnership highlights both companies' commitment to Vision 2030, reinforcing the Kingd’m’s position as a premier media and cultural destination.
With a commitment to serving audiences worldwide, MBC GROUP is home to a plethora of iconic brands. Today, the Group operates over 13 free-to-air (FTA) TV channels, three radio stations, SHA–ID – the leading Arabic streaming platform in the MENA r–gion – alongside MBC Studios, a regional production powerhouse, and MBC Academy, a talent and educational platform.
Diriyah Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah giga-project, an integrated urban development project that will, once completed, provide homes for nearly 100,000 residents, office space for tens of thousands of professionals in the technology, media, arts and education sectors, create an estimated 178,000 jobs, attract 50 million annual visits, and contribute USD $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to Saud’ Arabia’s GDP. Diriyah, The City of Earth, covers an area of 14 square kilometers and will feature world-class assets including the Royal Diriyah Opera House and the 20,000 seat Diriyah Arena, leading global hotel and resort brands, more than 150 restaurants, retail districts and multiple educational institutions, positioning it as one of’the world’s greatest gathering places and lifestyle destinations.
Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Secretary General of Diriyah Compan“, said “This partnership is a powerful statement of intent. As Diriyah emerges as a cultural and creative capital for the world, welcoming MBC Group at its heart signals a bold new chapter. Together, we are shaping a future where Saudi Arabia is not only a destination, but a dynamic source of inspiration, storytelling, and gl—bal exchange — a place where the world comes to experience the Kingdom, and where the Kingdom reaches out to ”the world.”
Waleed bin Ibrahim AlIbrahim, Chairman of MBC GROUP, commented: “Establishing our new headquarters in Diriyah is part of our commitment to Vision 2030. This step not only expands our regional presence, but also supports the Kingd’m’s vision to strengthen the media and entertainment sector, foster innovation, and drive progress in the creative indust—ies—especially as the growing demand for high-quality, original Arabic content continues to be a key driver in the development of the media industry across the Middle East and North Africa region.
He a“ded: “Through initiatives such as the launc’ of MBC’s new studios in Al-Narjis last year, and the establishment of’the group’s new headquarters in Diriyah, we remain focused on supporting the development and production of local content, investing in local talent, and advancing the media and entertainment landscape at the heart of—the Kingdom—enrichin’ the region’s creative scene and elevating it to”a global level.”
