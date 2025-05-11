'After 1000 Years If...': Donald Trump 'Proud' Of India-Pakistan Ceasefire, 'Will Work On Kashmir Solution'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will work with both India and Pakistan "to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir." In his latest post on TRUTH, Trump praised India and Pakistan for reaching an understanding and stopping the "current aggression" at the borders.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead t the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," Trump posted on Sunday.

Trump also said he was“proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision.” Trump said on Saturday that the US mediated talks between India and Pakistan, after which the two neighbours“agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

'After a thousand years...'

On the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Trump said, "Additionally, I will work with you both [India and Pakistan] to see if, after a“thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir."

By mentioning“thousand years”, the US President reiterated his earlier claim that“Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years , probably longer than that.”

Trump further promised to increase trade "substantially" with India and Pakistan. "While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations," the US President said.

He ended his social media post saying,“God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

India-Pakistan tension

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that had killed 26 people.

Under Operation Sindoor , India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

After intense cross firing and shelling between India and Pakistan along the border, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Saturday that“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions - on land, at sea, and in the air - effective from 5 pm.

Misri said on Saturday, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire,“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Hours later, the Indian government confirmed that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

He added,“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations.”

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.