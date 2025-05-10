Russians Establish New Military Base In Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupiers have established a new military base in Mariupol for units from Rostov region.

This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation and former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, citing satellite images, according to Ukrinform.

“A new Russian military base at the intersection of Budivelnykiv Avenue and Shevchenka Street. Once again, it was essentially detected through observation and OSINT... This base is another part of the relocation of Russian units from Rostov region to Mariupol. With new tactical markings,” Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, militarization in Mariupol is increasing, and the city has effectively been turned into a logistical and military hub.

As previously reported, movements of Russian forces and the formation of new military bases have been observed in Mariupol district, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian forces.

Photo: Andriushchenko Time