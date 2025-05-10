Attention Flyers! Govt Issues List Of Airports Closed Across Northern, Western India Amid Ongoing India-Pakistan Tension

MENAFN - Live Mint) With Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement hours after both countries agreed to halt firing on the border states, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports.

According to the latest press release, 32 airports across northern and western India will remain closed for all civil flight operations, effective from 9-14 May 2025 – which corresponds to 05.29 am IST on 15th May 2025.

Here are the following airports are affected by this NOTAM:

Adhampur

Ambala

Amritsar

Awantipur

Bathinda

Bhuj

Bikaner

Chandigarh

Halwara

Hindon

Jaisalmer

Jammu

Jamnagar

Jodhpur

Kandla

Kangra (Gaggal)

Keshod

Kishangarh

Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

Leh

Ludhiana

Mundra

Naliya

Pathankot

Patiala

Porbandar

Rajkot (Hirasar)

Sarsawa

Shimla

Srinagar

Thoise

Uttarlai

All civil flight activities hit:

Among other things, the Airports Authority of India also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs), citing operational reasons.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation statement press release, number NOTAM G0555/25, the 25 route segments will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 11.59 pm on 14 May 2025.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation statement advised the airlines and flight operators to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. It added that the temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimize disruption.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory:

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, stating that operations will continue as normal for the time being. However, it cautioned that evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security may lead to flight schedule disruptions and longer wait times at security checkpoints.