Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be mild and hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty becomes foggy by late night, the report added, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility by late night.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 02 to 12 KT.

The visibility will be 04 - 09/03 KM or less at places later.

