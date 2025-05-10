TCL CSOT To Unveil Industry-Leading Display Innovations At SID Display Week 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Introduced in 2024, the APEX brand represents TCL CSOT's vision for the future of display technology-where exceptional visual performance aligns with human-centric innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainable development," said Jun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT. "At SID 2025, the APEX platform will debut a new generation of groundbreaking technologies that reflect our continued commitment to shaping a more intelligent and environmentally conscious display era."

Breakthroughs Across Sizes and Applications in IJP OLED

TCL CSOT has been a pioneer in IJP OLED for over a decade. With consistent investment and deep technical expertise, the company has introduced multiple world-first innovations-spanning ultra-large panels and high-resolution flexible displays. As one of the first manufacturers to achieve production-scale commercialization of IJP OLED, TCL CSOT is advancing both the performance and scalability of the technology through greater material efficiency and process flexibility.

At SID 2025, TCL CSOT will debut a complete IJP OLED family bucket-including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rollable displays, and TVs-highlighting the brand's industry leadership in delivering eco-efficient, production-ready IJP OLED solutions across all mainstream device categories.

Advancing the Full-Spectrum MLED Ecosystem

TCL CSOT continues to push the boundaries of Micro LED technology, introducing high-contrast, high-uniformity display solutions across a wide range of form factors. As part of its MLED ecosystem strategy, the company will present next-generation innovations across scale, brightness, and integration-pushing the boundaries of Micro LED applications. These innovations signal the ongoing evolution of MLED technology into a true platform for immersive, sustainable, and intelligent visual systems.

APEX Across Categories – Comprehensive Display Innovation

In addition to OLED and MLED advancements, TCL CSOT's APEX platform will feature a robust lineup of innovations across multiple display segments. Highlights include:



Advanced HVA and HFS technologies for improved image quality, low power consumption, and eye-care.

Breakthrough FMM OLED displays for slim, high-performance consumer electronics. Next-gen automotive displays designed to elevate in-cabin interactivity, visibility, and aesthetics.

Together, these innovations reflect TCL CSOT's comprehensive leadership across the intelligent display ecosystem-advancing user experience, technical versatility, and environmental responsibility across industries.

Exhibition Details

Event : SID Display Week 2025

Date : May 13–15, 2025

Location : San Jose McEnery Convention Center, California

Booth : #816

TCL CSOT warmly welcomes industry professionals, media representatives, and ecosystem partners to visit its booth and experience firsthand the technologies that are shaping the future of smart visual interaction. The company looks forward to engaging discussions, collaboration opportunities, and the sharing of insights that will define the next phase of display innovation.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With continuous investment in R&D and a strong global supply ecosystem, TCL CSOT is committed to shaping the future of display technology with intelligent, energy-efficient, and user-centric innovations. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership through 2032, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

SOURCE TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology