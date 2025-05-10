Statement From AMMWEC President And Founder Anila Ali On Rising Tensions Between India And Pakistan

We urge President Trump to start a dialogue on Kashmir Accords and bring India and Pakistan to the table. Anila Ali

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“As a Muslim woman, an American, and a tireless advocate for peace and coexistence, I must speak clearly: India and Pakistan are nuclear powers. There can be no winner in a nuclear war. Everyone loses-families, communities, generations yet unborn. The stakes are far too high for us to indulge in emotionalism, nationalism, or tribal loyalties.I denounce terrorism in all its forms-whether committed by non-state actors or condoned by elements within states. There is no justification for targeting civilians, spreading fear, or weaponizing religion. Those who traffic in violence betray the values of humanity, no matter which flag they wave.At the same time, I caution against responding to terror with acts of aggression that bypass international law and endanger millions. When democracies act without transparency or due process, they erode their own moral authority-and feed the very extremist narratives we must all reject.It is wrong to conflate an entire people, or even a state, with the actions of a few. We must not let ourselves be dragged into cycles of blame and dehumanization. Peace will never come from vengeance-it will only come when cooler heads prevail, when dialogue replaces slogans, and when empathy overcomes the politics of fear.Both countries must escalate. We owe it to the region, and to the world, to rise above the noise. The time has come for courageous leadership-not loud nationalism, but principled restraint. Not tribal posturing, but the hard, honest work of building peace.”In response to the events of the past few days, we urge President Trump to broker peace at this very critical juncture and negotiate Kashmir Accords between the two South Asian nuclear-powered nations.AMMWEC calls on concerned citizens of the world to commit to the principles of the following declaration:Joint Declaration by Women Leaders and Mothers for Peace in South AsiaIssued in the name of peace, humanity, and the generations yet to come1. We Reject War and Nuclear BrinkmanshipAs women and mothers, we recognize that a war between India and Pakistan-both nuclear-armed nations-would be catastrophic. No one wins a nuclear war. We call on both governments to prioritize de-escalation and diplomacy over retaliation and militarization.2. We Condemn All Forms of Terrorism-Without ExceptionTerrorism, regardless of its origin or justification, is a crime against humanity. Whether carried out by non-state actors or enabled by state actors, it must be condemned unequivocally. No cause, no grievance, justifies the murder of innocents.3. We Call for the Separation of People from PoliticsTo equate an entire nation, faith group, or community with the actions of extremists is both unjust and dangerous. It shuts the door to diplomacy and fosters hate. We urge media and leaders to resist inflammatory rhetoric and instead champion decency and discernment.4. We Urge Leaders to Rise Above Nationalist and Tribal PassionsTrue strength lies not in loud nationalism or tribal posturing, but in restraint, moral clarity, and vision. We urge all leaders to pursue political solutions rooted in empathy, mutual respect, and the courage to break with cycles of vengeance.5. We Commit Ourselves to the Work of PeaceAs women leaders and mothers, we pledge to use our voices, platforms, and communities to build bridges-across borders, across faiths, and across generations. We believe that peace is not passive; it is a labor of courage and imagination. We will not let the future be held hostage by fear.For more information about our women, peace, and security coalition building initiative, please contact: ...

Staff Writer

Ammwec

+ +1 202-600-5186

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.