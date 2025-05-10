“Musk Just Cut The Cord”: Enrique Abeyta Says Tesla’S Dojo Supercomputer Is A Breakaway From Big Tech Dependence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to technology analyst Enrique Abeyta, Elon Musk has just taken one of the boldest steps in artificial intelligence to date-by building a complete AI infrastructure that no longer depends on Big Tech chipmakers or cloud platforms.

That system is called Dojo.

“It's not just a supercomputer,” says Abeyta.“It's Musk's declaration of independence from traditional tech suppliers-and the foundation for a sovereign AI system he controls from end to end.”

Musk's Breaking Point: Too Much Demand, Too Little Control

Dojo was born from necessity. With skyrocketing demand for Nvidia's chips-and delivery delays that couldn't meet Tesla's AI training needs-Musk had to make a move.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo in order to ensure that we've got the training capability that we need,” Musk said.

“I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia with Dojo.”

So he built his own chip.

The result is a processor that's already six times more powerful than Nvidia's most popular model -designed specifically for visual AI and neural network training.

AI Without Middlemen

According to Abeyta, this is bigger than just efficiency. It's about control.

“Musk is no longer relying on third parties to supply the intelligence for Tesla's future,” he says.“This is what it looks like when a company goes fully autonomous-internally and externally.”

This chip powers Dojo, Tesla's in-house supercomputer, which currently trains on 160 billion frames of video daily from vehicles across the globe.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta says.

And the biggest test is coming soon: June 1st, when Musk plans to release the Tesla Robotaxi -a vehicle with no steering wheel, pedals, or human interface.

Beyond Tesla: A Platform for the Nation

Abeyta believes this isn't just about transportation-it's about building infrastructure that can be used across industries.

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry,” says Morgan Stanley.“It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

That includes smart robotics, defense systems, healthcare imaging, logistics, and more.

Musk has already indicated he may open the platform to others:

“Dojo has the potential to become a sellable service that we would offer to other companies in the same way that Amazon Web Services offers web services,” Musk noted.

Federal Alignment With Musk's Vision

Enrique also points to government alignment behind this effort.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” Abeyta says.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

The company working with Musk to deliver this chip architecture is already“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street strategist and hedge fund manager with over 25 years of experience analyzing transformative technologies. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, Abeyta now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on autonomous systems, digital infrastructure, and the technologies driving America's future independence from legacy systems.

