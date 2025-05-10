403
South Korean Ruling Party Swaps Kim Moon-soo with Former Premier
(MENAFN) South Korea's political landscape has been shaken as the ruling People Power Party (PPP) reportedly replaced its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, just weeks before the upcoming election. The dramatic change, revealed by a South Korean news agency, has ignited a fierce backlash from Kim, who denounced the move as a "midnight political coup."
The PPP convened an emergency meeting to initiate the process of formally withdrawing Kim's candidacy, with an official announcement expected on Sunday. Kim, however, has swiftly responded by filing an urgent injunction with a Seoul court to block the party's decision.
"A political coup took place in the dead of night. This anti-democratic act is unprecedented not only in the constitutional history of South Korea but also in the history of the world," Kim stated, adding, "I will hold those responsible for this situation legally and politically accountable."
The sudden candidate swap comes as South Korea prepares for a snap presidential election on June 3, following the Constitutional Court's removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Recent polling by JoongAng Ilbo indicates that Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung leads the race with 47% support, while Han Duck-soo trails at 23%, Kim Moon-soo at 13%, and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok at 4%. The PPP's internal strife adds significant uncertainty to the already charged political climate.
