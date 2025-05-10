Energy Storage System Market Size To Worth USD 86.76 Bn By 2032, Driven By Renewable Energy Boom
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
|
|Advancements in Battery Technology
|
|Booming Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the energy storage system market report include:
-
LG Chem Ltd.
Tesla, Inc.
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Siemens AG
Panasonic Corporation
Saft Groupe S.A.
Schneider Electric SE
Varta AG
BYD Company Limited
Enphase Energy, Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Fluence Energy, Inc.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
Kokam Co., Ltd
AES Corporation
Key Developments
-
In March 2025, TotalEnergies announced the launch of six new battery storage projects in Germany. This aligns with the company's strategy to develop an integrated portfolio in the electricity sector. The projects are being developed by Kyon Energy, a German battery storage developer acquired by TotalEnergies in 2024. The battery systems will be supplied by Saft, another TotalEnergies affiliate specializing in advanced battery technology.
In March 2025, BYD Energy Storage unveils its new Power-Box inverters and Battey-Box HVE energy storage system to meet evolving needs of end users.
In September 2024, Samsung SDI launched its next-generation battery solutions, including lithium iron phosphate and SAMSUNG Battery Box 1.5 for energy storage system (ESS) at Renewable Energy Plus.
Market Segmentation
Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
-
Pumped Storage
Electrochemical Storage
Electromechanical Storage
Thermal Storage
End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
-
Grid Storage
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
-
North America
-
U.S.
Canada
-
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
-
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
-
South Africa
North Africa
Central Africa
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
