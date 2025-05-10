403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin assures Russia, China will never forget WWII victims
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their nations’ commitment to honoring the memory of World War II victims and defending historical truth during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.
Xi is among over two dozen global leaders expected to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. He is also set to engage in high-level talks with Russian officials during his visit.
Putin welcomed his “dear friend” Xi and thanked him for participating in what he called a “sacred holiday” for Russia. The Russian president emphasized the immense human cost of WWII for both nations, noting that the Soviet Union lost 27 million lives and China 37 million in their respective struggles for freedom. He credited both countries’ victories to their peoples’ resilience and leadership under their Communist parties.
“The sacrifices of our nations must never be forgotten,” Putin said, adding that Russia and China are united in preserving the truth about WWII and confronting modern forms of neo-Nazism and militarism.
Putin also expressed gratitude for Xi’s invitation to attend China's upcoming commemoration of its WWII victory over Imperial Japan, stating he looked forward to an official visit to China.
Xi echoed Putin’s sentiments, emphasizing the shared historical experience and the two countries’ strategic bond. He highlighted the enormous losses suffered by both peoples and their joint contribution to global peace and human progress.
Russia and China continue to maintain a strong partnership, describing their relationship as having “no limits” and “no forbidden zones.” China has consistently refused to back Western sanctions on Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict.
Xi is among over two dozen global leaders expected to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. He is also set to engage in high-level talks with Russian officials during his visit.
Putin welcomed his “dear friend” Xi and thanked him for participating in what he called a “sacred holiday” for Russia. The Russian president emphasized the immense human cost of WWII for both nations, noting that the Soviet Union lost 27 million lives and China 37 million in their respective struggles for freedom. He credited both countries’ victories to their peoples’ resilience and leadership under their Communist parties.
“The sacrifices of our nations must never be forgotten,” Putin said, adding that Russia and China are united in preserving the truth about WWII and confronting modern forms of neo-Nazism and militarism.
Putin also expressed gratitude for Xi’s invitation to attend China's upcoming commemoration of its WWII victory over Imperial Japan, stating he looked forward to an official visit to China.
Xi echoed Putin’s sentiments, emphasizing the shared historical experience and the two countries’ strategic bond. He highlighted the enormous losses suffered by both peoples and their joint contribution to global peace and human progress.
Russia and China continue to maintain a strong partnership, describing their relationship as having “no limits” and “no forbidden zones.” China has consistently refused to back Western sanctions on Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment