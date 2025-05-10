403
Greylabelfx Launches Turnkey Forex Brokerage Solution With MT5 Grey Label Server
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GreyLabelFX, a rising name in fintech infrastructure, proudly announces the launch of its MT5 Grey Label – Branded solution, tailored for aspiring and growing forex brokerages seeking a fully branded and professionally managed trading environment.
Designed to help brokers build and scale their own trading platforms without high upfront investments, this service offers a comprehensive MT5 solution at just $2500/month with zero setup fee.
The MT5 Branded Plan includes:
Support for up to 500 clients
Access to 150+ trading symbols
Up to 8 trading groups and 4 manager logins
Optional integration of CRM and API access (available at additional cost)
GreyLabelFX's branded MT5 server is ideal for brokerages seeking complete control over branding while leveraging the strength of a secure, hosted environment. With no need to manage technical backend operations, brokers can focus entirely on client acquisition and business growth.
“Our mission is to eliminate the barriers to entry in the forex brokerage space. The MT5 Branded service is crafted to help brokers enter the market quickly with confidence and credibility,” said a spokesperson from GreyLabelFX.
The company combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of the forex landscape, making it a trusted partner for brokers worldwide.
For more information:
Website:
Email: ...
WhatsApp: +447403655762
Telegram: @greylabelfx
Legal Disclaimer:
