HARLEY-DAVIDSON® AND MOTOGPTM ANNOUNCE NEW GLOBAL RACING SERIES LAUNCHING IN 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The machines – engineered by Harley-Davidson FactoryRacing and built for head-to-head competition – weigh approximately 280 kilograms (617 pounds) and produce over 200 horsepower and 245 Nm (180 lb-ft) of raw torque, reaching speeds over 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph). Every bike will be identical, ensuring close competition. The grid is expected to comprise six to eight teams, each fielding two riders –supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.

"This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions. Harley-Davidson has been pioneering performance on and off the road since our beginnings over 120 years ago. Most recently, we've showcased performance through our racing at the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series and through performance differentiated product such as our new CVO RR motorcycle and our CVO Road Glide ST. We've seen how performance has resonated with riders and fans, and we know that they're keen for more," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage. Not only is this a bold and new chapter for our brand, celebrating our heritage while pushing into the future, but it will add an amazing spectacle to the greatest motorcycle show in the world."

"This collaboration with Harley-Davidson is an exciting opportunity for both parties," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports. "We offer a truly international platform for Harley-Davidson to expand their global reach, and Harley-Davidson is perfectly placed to join us in bringing our sport to new audiences as we team up with one of the most iconic lifestyle brands in the US. This partnership has big potential for both our strategies and will deliver a real spectacle for fans, bringing a completely new flavour to the Grand Prix weekends where the series will compete."

More details, including the calendar and how fans will be able to watch and stay up to date, will be revealed soon. Those looking to join the growing field or explore sponsorship and media opportunities can contact [email protected] .

Harley-Davidson Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson and livewire .

MotoGP Background

Welcome to the most exciting sport on earth. The fastest bikes. The most forward-thinking manufacturers. The world's most fearless riders. This is the hunt, and there can only be one winner.

Come with us to the edge of possibility and the edge of your seat.

MotoGP. Faster. Forward. Fearless.

