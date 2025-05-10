India Should Take First Step To De-Escalate Tensions With Pak: Mehbooba

Mufti's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistani Army chief Asif Munir, and“urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate”.

“Even though US Vice-President J D Vance initially said that America wouldn't intervene beyond a certain point in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, in light of the worrying intensity of the situation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now reached out to the Pakistani Army chief, urging de-escalation,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Rather than relying on“inconsistent” international support, India should take the first step to de-escalate, she said.

“India as the world's largest democracy and now as an emerging power/the most populous nation with a rapidly growing economy must not rely on inconsistent international support.

“Instead, India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate,” Mufit said.

“The world is watching us. This is the moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, not in nukes,” Mufti added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

