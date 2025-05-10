Hardening Lines Signal Ukraine Peace Process Collapse

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance's latest comments on talks with Russia show that the US's negotiating stance has toughened.

The first comment echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and threatened to impose sanctions if it's violated. The second revealed that Russia's demand for Ukraine to withdraw from the entirety of the disputed regions is“asking for too much .”

Together, they confirm growing US impatience with the Ukraine peace process, which began in late March. Back then, Trump threatened to impose strictly enforced secondary sanctions against those who purchase Russia's oil if he determined the transactions are responsible for the peace talks' potential failure.

One month later, he speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is“just tapping me along”, during which time he reaffirmed the secondary sanctions threat. Shortly after, the US and Ukraine signed their long-awaited minerals deal, which this analysis here correctly predicted would be followed by more American weapons packages .